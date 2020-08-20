Genesis Shootout axed for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 27th annual Genesis Shootout, a bi-state boys basketball event, has been canceled for 2020. Tournament organizer Pete Ivanic informed the 14 participating schools of the decision Thursday.

Ivanic said there were multiple reasons for calling off the Dec. 19 event at Augustana College.

"Illinois team have some scheduling restrictions this upcoming season that will prohibit them from participating in extra tournaments and shootout events like ours," Ivanic wrote to the coaches. "We would have been looking at limited tickets, no concessions, taking temperatures at the gate and masks.

"My shootout staff and Augustana College just felt it was too much to take on."

Sterling, which joined the Western Big 6 last season, was scheduled to replace Riverdale in the event this year.

Iowa has claimed the last five Shootouts. The state won six of the seven games last year.

Ivanic said the plan is to resume the event Dec. 18, 2021.

