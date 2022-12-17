Genesis Shootout: Central races past Alleman

After an eye-catching road win over Bettendorf on Friday night, it would have been simple for the Davenport Central High School boys’ basketball team to have an emotional letdown Saturday morning.

The Blue Devils, in their gym for an 8 a.m. shootaround, made sure that didn't happen.

Central scored the game’s first 10 points and zoomed past Alleman 65-20 in the opening game of the 28th Genesis Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

“I was pretty pleased with the focus we came out with and the intensity we brought coming off (Friday night),” Central coach Ryan Hill said. “We talked about it this morning, about being ready to play and they executed that well.”

Central (4-3) overwhelmed Alleman with its size, strength, athleticism and talent.

The Blue Devils had four players in double figures, came up with 19 steals and the Pioneers made only 6 of 34 shots (17.6%).

Brady Hanssen came off the bench to match Jamarion Readus with a game-high 12 points. Charles Jones and Anthony Gott each chipped in 10.

“We really like to have everybody get playing time and have fun,” Jones said. “We’re one unit. We all want to play the same brand of ball.”

Hanssen, in particular, had the hot hand in the opening half. He scored all his points in the second quarter as Central's 11-point lead after the first quarter swelled to 30 by halftime.

“I just felt confident,” he said. “I was just trying to bring energy on both ends.”

Alleman (2-11) made only two field goals in the first half.

“With what we have, to play Rock Island on Friday and then Central on Saturday at 10 a.m., they’re so much bigger, stronger and athletic,” Alleman coach Rick Thomas said. “They’re simply better basketball players, and anybody in the gym can see that. It makes it hard for us to execute."

Hill, meanwhile, has seen considerable growth from his squad in the past week. The Blue Devils play winless Clinton in their final game before the holiday break Tuesday at home.

“We’ve talked a lot about playing a full 32 minutes and not getting wrapped up in some of the emotional things that are going to happen,” Hill said. “We talk about staying consistent with what we need to do and stay together as one unit, but also keeping each other accountable with the intensity level we need to bring each night to win a basketball game.”

Ryan Schmitt and DJ Baker each had five points to lead the Pioneers.

“We see moments,” Thomas said. “There are moments where we do the right thing. We’re trying to get to the point where we can play some (opponents) that are a competitive matchup with us and we can sustain that effort for longer periods of time.”

Davenport Central 65, Alleman 20

DAVENPORT CENTRAL (4-3) – Tracy Hayslett 1-5 0-0 2, Charles Jones 4-7 0-0 10, Tsuirad Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Jamarion Readus 5-15 2-2 12, Anthony Gott 4-6 2-2 10, Elias Vargas 2-3 0-0 6, Brady Hanssen 5-6 0-1 12, Maddox Sullivan 2-4 1-2 5, Blake Busch 2-3 0-0 4, Patrick Brooke 1-1 0-1 2, Blake Ferris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 5-8 65.

ALLEMAN (2-11) – Ethan Georlett 1-7 1-2 3, Ryan Schmitt 1-6 2-2 5, DJ Baker 2-7 1-2 5, Lincoln Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3, Daniel VanDeHeede 1-6 0-0 2, Brendon Johannes 0-2 0-0 0, Charlie Cudworth 0-1 0-1 0, KJ Ohr 0-0 0-0 0, Johnnie Dopler 0-0 2-2 2, Stefano Val Bagli 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 6-34 6-9 20.

Dav. Central;16;23;16;10;--;65

Alleman;5;4;8;3;--;20

3-point goals – Central 6-18 (Jones 2-4, Vargas 2-3, Hanssen 2-2, Readus 0-5, Hayslett 0-2, Sullivan 0-1, Moore 0-1); Alleman 2-9 (Dorsey 1-3, Schmitt 1-1, VanDeHeede 0-2, Val Bagli 0-1, Baker 0-1, Georlett 0-1). Rebounds – Central 31 (Gott 6, Jones 5); Alleman 25 (Dorsey 6). Assists – Central 16 (Moore 5); Alleman 5 (Georlett 3). Turnovers – Central 9, Alleman 23. Total fouls – Central 13, Alleman 7. Fouled out – none.