Genesis Shootout game capsules

Need to know: The first meeting in five years between the two at the Shootout, PV starts two juniors and a sophomore point guard. PV was held to 21 points in a loss to North Scott on Tuesday. UTHS scored only 18 in a defeat to Rock Island. PV is 8-1 all-time in this event while UTHS is 15-10.

Assumption vs. Moline

When: 2:30 p.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA • Online: QCSportsnet.com

Need to know: Sean Peeters has averaged 27.3 points and almost 10 rebounds per game through Assumption's first three outings. Alleman transfer Dayne Hodge is averaging almost 15 points per game. Guard Ryne Schimmel leads the Maroons in scoring. Moline won five of its first six games.

Bettendorf vs. Galesburg

When: 4 p.m. • Twitter: @mattcoss78 • Online: QCSportsnet.com

Need to know: Offense has been a challenge thus far for the Bulldogs, who averaged 39.7 points per game in their first three games. Galesburg scored 92 points in Tuesday's win over Sterling, a game in which Jaylin McCants erupted for a career-high 41 points. Eric Price also is a double-digit scorer for Galesburg.