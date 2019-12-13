Genesis Shootout game capsules

The Genesis Shootout is Saturday at Augustana College's Carver Center. Admission is $5 for all seven games. Here is a look at the matchups:
Davenport West vs. Alleman
When: 10 a.m. • Twitter: @mattcoss78 • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: This will be just the third game of the season for West, which received 23 points from Jamal Winston in its season opener. Alleman is playing its ninth contest. West is 0-4 against Alleman all-time in the Shootout. The Pioneers have just two players on their roster who have played in this event.
Davenport North vs. Riverdale
When: 11:30 a.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: North has won five consecutive games at the Shootout, including a 25-point win over Riverdale three years ago. Coach Marc Polite's team, off to a 1-3 start, is led in scoring by Jayden Houston at 17.3 points per game. Riverdale (3-5) is coming off a 60-55 loss to Mercer County.
Pleasant Valley vs. United Township
When: 1 p.m. • Twitter: @mattcoss78 • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: The first meeting in five years between the two at the Shootout, PV starts two juniors and a sophomore point guard. PV was held to 21 points in a loss to North Scott on Tuesday. UTHS scored only 18 in a defeat to Rock Island. PV is 8-1 all-time in this event while UTHS is 15-10.
Assumption vs. Moline
When: 2:30 p.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: Sean Peeters has averaged 27.3 points and almost 10 rebounds per game through Assumption's first three outings. Alleman transfer Dayne Hodge is averaging almost 15 points per game. Guard Ryne Schimmel leads the Maroons in scoring. Moline won five of its first six games.
Bettendorf vs. Galesburg
When: 4 p.m. • Twitter: @mattcoss78 • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: Offense has been a challenge thus far for the Bulldogs, who averaged 39.7 points per game in their first three games. Galesburg scored 92 points in Tuesday's win over Sterling, a game in which Jaylin McCants erupted for a career-high 41 points. Eric Price also is a double-digit scorer for Galesburg.
Davenport Central vs. Geneseo
When: 5:30 p.m. • Twitter: @jaydub_DA • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: This is the first meeting between the schools since 2010. Emarion Ellis and Kaiden Phillips each had double-doubles in Central's win over North on Tuesday. The Blue Devils have won four straight at the Shootout. Colorado State recruit Isaiah Rivera leads a 7-1 Geneseo squad.
North Scott vs. Rock Island
When: 7 p.m. • Twitter: @mattcoss78 • Online: QCSportsnet.com
Need to know: North Scott's top three scorers — Ty Anderson, Sam Kilburg and Landon Eiland — combine for 48 of the team's 54 points per game. Rock Island has size, quick guards and good depth. Jordan Rice leads a balanced scoring attack at 13.5 points per game. Rocky has won two of the previous three meetings.
— Compiled by Matt Coss