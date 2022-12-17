Genesis Shootout: High-powered Sterling handles Assumption

Sterling High School had a wild ride getting to Augustana College on Saturday for the Genesis Shootout.

“The guy driving the bus hit a curb and our back window shattered,” Sterling boys basketball coach Ryan Vasquez said.

There was nothing turbulent about the Warriors’ performance on the court.

Behind a game-high 27 points from Andre Klaver, Sterling rode the momentum of Friday night’s Western Big 6 Conference win with a 70-53 decision over Assumption at the Carver Center.

Assumption (4-2) could not slow Sterling (8-2) all afternoon.

Powered by five 3-pointers from Klaver, Sterling knocked in 11 shots from beyond the arc and scored 42 points in the opening half. It was a carryover from an 84-point performance the previous night against United Township.

“Everyone was benefiting from each other,” Klaver said. “To turn around and play that good, it is a good feeling.”

Assumption trailed by eight after the opening quarter and by 11 at intermission. The Knights never could slice the deficit to single digits in the second half.

Besides an inability to get consistent defensive stops, Assumption turned the ball over 21 times.

“They're a seasoned team. When it needed a bucket, it knew who to get the ball into the hands of and what shot they wanted,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “Our guys struggled with that. When we needed a stop, we’d lose somebody on a screen or turn it over.

“It is a chance for us to learn from that on a great stage against a great team.”

Assumption, which starts three sophomores, was led by 14 points from Damyen Jackson. Rico Byrd and Luke Klostermann each had 13 points for the Knights, who were outscored by 24 points from the 3-point line.

“Coach told us before the game, this is probably the best team we play all season,” Klostermann said. “They'd probably dominate in (Iowa) 3A.

"You can’t make excuses. We didn’t rebound and get stops. We battled until to the end, and we still have a lot of time to clean up stuff we didn’t do tonight.”

Klaver had plenty of help.

JP Schilling, who surpassed 1,000 career points on Friday, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lucas Austin dropped in a dozen points and Kyle Billings had eight off the bench.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of special things on this team,” Vasquez said. “You never know who is going to have the hot hand, and the best thing is they’re playing for each other. That’s how you become a great team, not a good team. Right now we’re doing that.”

Assumption closes the pre-Christmas schedule with a home tilt against Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.

“I like where we’re at,” Ewen said. “Every day is a growth opportunity with three sophomores. We’ve got great balance and great leadership up top with two seniors that have played a ton of minutes.

“Our guys are getting after it and they’re fearless. They came in thinking they could beat Sterling today and didn’t back down. You have to credit (Sterling). They’re a phenomenal team.”