Genesis Shootout: Lancers let another lead slip, but respond down stretch for victory

Less than 24 hours after squandering a double-digit lead in the final six minutes of a setback to Pleasant Valley, the North Scott High School boys' basketball team saw an 11-point advantage evaporate Saturday.

This time, the Lancers withstood the opposing team’s surge.

Senior Tyler Watkins buried a 3-pointer with about a minute left to propel Iowa Class 4A seventh-ranked North Scott past a spirited Galesburg squad 61-57 in the 28th annual Genesis Shootout at the Carver Center.

“This was huge for us coming off a tough loss last night,” North Scott junior Kavon Phillips said. “We had it (Friday) and we couldn’t close it out. Closing this one out gives us more confidence and momentum going into the next one.”

North Scott led for more than 23 minutes of the game, including an 11-point margin late in the first half. Behind 25 points from post Carter Clary, Galesburg rallied and claimed the lead on three occasions in the fourth quarter.

The Lancers mustered a response each time.

After Phillips and Kyler Gerardy scored on consecutive possessions to nudge North Scott (5-1) in front 56-55, Watkins delivered the dagger. He came off a down screen and buried an open 3-point attempt.

“It was a pretty big shot,” Watkins said. “It got us a little momentum in the end that we needed to get over the hump to get that win.”

With Phillips’ success underneath, North Scott’s primary option off the out-of-bounds play was for him to come off a flex screen under the basket. Galesburg took that option away.

“We have confidence in (Watkins) or anybody coming off that down screen to get a shot,” McLaughlin said. “It was his turn and he’s been hitting big shots the last two or three weeks.”

Watkins made four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Phillips poured in a team-high 20 points and five rebounds for North Scott.

Brennan Reid had nine points and a game-high 12 points.

“We stuck together as a team,” Phillips said.

Despite its 3-8 record and lopsided losses to United Township and Sterling recently, Galesburg gave North Scott all it could handle.

Clary had 16 points in the second half to spur the Silver Streaks’ comeback. Easton Steck tossed in 13 points and Gino Williams had 10.

"I don’t know if we guarded them perfect, but they made some big plays," McLaughlin said. "Maybe more than we expected."

McLaughlin felt his team had some dead legs after Friday’s intense battle at PV.

“These guys just compete, though,” McLaughlin said. “We’re not always perfect, but they play their (butts) off for 32 minutes. Win or lose, I can live with that.

“We just gutted it out and found a way to win.”

The Lancers have had a rugged schedule, with only one of their seven games before the holiday break at home. They’ve already collected victories at Western Dubuque, Assumption and Davenport Central.

They head to Bettendorf on Tuesday.

“When I looked at our schedule, it was like, ‘Holy cow,’” McLaughlin said. “We’re playing a lot of what people thought were the top teams on the road right away and I didn’t know what to expect.

“After six games, I’m not concerned any more. I got some guys who have played enough basketball, we’re battle-tested and we’ll go fight anyone, anywhere at any time.”