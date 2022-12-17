Genesis Shootout: Moline overcomes slow start, takes down PV

For the second straight night in a row, the Moline High School boys basketball team didn’t play the way it wanted.

Points were hard to come by, and two University of Iowa commits were held to just four combined points at half.

But also for the second straight night, the Maroons did enough in the second half to escape with the victory.

Trey Taylor and Jasper Ogburn kept Moline in it until soon-to-be Hawkeyes Brock Harding and Owen Freeman came alive to give Moline a 54-43 victory over Pleasant Valley on Saturday in Game 7 of the Iowa-Illinois Genesis Shootout at the Carver Center. Iowa won the event 4-3, its seventh straight victory in the shootout.

PV had Moline (8-1) visibly frustrated in the first half after holding the Maroons to just 25 points. Freeman had just one point, and Harding three. The pair was 1 of 7 from the field, but Taylor and Ogburn stepped up offensively in their place.

The duo combined for 17 points at the break and shot a combined 7 of 8 from the floor. Taylor finished with a team-high 14 points, and Ogburn added 11.

“I’ve been playing that big man role for years, so it’s just natural for me,” Taylor said. “It’s about me realizing where I’m at (on the floor) so I can create space to get rebounds.

“Most teams think that we only have two people on our team that can do everything, but everyone, especially as a collective group, are all great.”

Ogburn swiped three steals and ended the night 5 of 6 from the floor. He also kept Connor Borbeck, an All-MAC player a season ago, to 4 of 11 shooting. PV shot 38% as a team.

“That is back-to-back nights for Jasper,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “He guarded (Bradley) Longcor last night, and then had (Borbeck) tonight. Second straight night he has answered the bell. He’s a junkyard dog and we are better defensively because of him.”

Freeman was held to one point at half because of Elijah Wallace and Max Muszalski. The PV big men contested many of Freeman’s attempts, and Max Schmeltzer (12 points) capitalized enough offensively to keep the Spartans within 26-25 at the half.

PV (3-3) drained the shot clock on multiple possessions and made an emphasis to get back on defense, and Moline struggled to run its offense the way it wanted.

“PV likes to play at that pace, and they’re good at it,” Sean Taylor said. “They slow you down, have shooters and are disciplined. They are tough to guard. I thought we did a good job battling and just like last night, we got a couple steals and spread out (the lead) in the third quarter. That was the difference.”

Freeman began the second half with a steal, and was fouled while slamming it down. Harding scored on the next two possessions, one of which was a desperation 3 as the shot clock dwindled to zero, and suddenly Moline led 33-25 – its largest lead of the game to that point.

“I like the fact that we didn’t panic,” Sean Taylor said. “If you follow what people say, like ‘Why aren’t you up more?’ Well, because the other team is doing stuff too. And our team has a lot of respect for our opponent and we had to battle possession by possession.”

Moline chipped away, with the help of Freeman and Harding, and the lead crossed into the double digits by the fourth quarter. Freeman finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

“I appreciate (Owen) playing,” Sean Taylor said. “He’s under the weather (missed Tuesday’s game against Rockridge), but he doesn’t use it as an excuse. He played the last two nights and that says a lot about him. His mental toughness and character makes him special. He wasn’t 100%, but he gave 100% tonight.”

By the time Moline and PV stepped onto the court, the Carver Center was standing room only. The stands were full and fans were lining the railing on the concourse.

“It’s an honor to play in the event, but to play in the last game is truly great because you know you’re going to get a quality team from Iowa,” Sean Taylor said. “We’ve played PV now a couple times, and North Scott a couple times, and it is a battle every time.”