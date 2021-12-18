Genesis Shootout newcomer Sterling upends Central

Davenport Central overcame a double-digit deficit Saturday. It could not overcome its late-game offensive woes.
Genesis Shootout newcomer Sterling surged early and then withstood a Central flurry to record a 61-57 victory at the Carver Center.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get 1% better,” Sterling boys basketball coach Ryan Vasquez said. “We’re really young and talented, so this is a learning curve for us. Being in an event like this, it does nothing but make our program stronger.”
Junior point guard John Paul Schilling was the difference for the Golden Warriors, who replaced Riverdale in this year's event.
The three-year starter tossed in a game-high 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and recorded five steals to help get Sterling (5-4) across the finish line.
“When you got a point guard who can control the guys around him, it makes things a little bit easier for the Golden Warriors,” Vasquez said.
Central (1-5) dug itself a 31-17 hole early in the second period, fought back to get within three by halftime and even took a 36-35 lead on Donovan Wakefield’s short jumper in the third quarter.
“I thought we were going to get over the hump,” Central coach Ryan Hill said.
The Blue Devils had too many empty possessions in the fourth quarter. They turned the ball over 14 times for the game and were 5 of 18 shooting (27.8%) in the final eight minutes.
“We drove in a little bit too out of control today and weren’t very strong with the basketball to finish some of those plays,” Hill said. “We got drives that were open, but we didn’t finish.
“We’ve been talking to these guys about playing a complete game and getting over that hump. They’re making tremendous strides, working hard in practice and in the back end of the season we’re hoping to see that turn around.”
Central was within a point on two occasions in the final 90 seconds. Wakefield scored with 57 seconds left to make it 58-57 Sterling.
Schilling split a pair of free throws to nudge the Golden Warriors in front by two. Central had multiple looks to tie or go ahead but couldn’t get anything to drop.
Lucas Austin, who had 13 points and nine rebounds for Sterling, converted two free throws with 3.2 seconds left to secure the win.
“We went through growing pains last night at (United Township),” Vasquez said. “We had them within six and then we let them take it to us. These guys turned it around and learned a quick lesson.
“We got better today.”
Kaden Johnson paced Central with 13 points and five rebounds. Wakefield had nine points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.
The Blue Devils face league-leading PV in their final game before the holiday break Tuesday night.
“When a team scores, we have to come down, execute and play the way we want to play and not take rushed shots,” Hill said. “At times right now, we get a little panicked or hurried.”
Sterling 61, Davenport Central 57
STERLING (5-4) – Lucas Austin 5-10 2-2 13, Andre Kalver 2-5 2-2 7, Tyree Kelly 5-9 0-0 10, John Paul Schilling 8-16 5-8 22, Kyle Billings 2-11 3-5 7, Carter Chance 1-2 0-0 2, Andrew Bland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 12-17 61.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (1-5) – Donovan Wakefield 4-7 0-0 9, Kellan Rush 4-6 0-1 8, Tracy Hayslett 4-8 0-0 8, Kaden Johnson 6-17 0-0 13, Dylan Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Brady Hanssen 2-5 2-2 7, Antonio Hinton 1-4 0-0 2, Anthony Gott 1-1 0-0 2, Braxton Henderson 1-4 0-0 2, Aaron Acker 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 25-57 4-5 57.
Sterling;24;9;13;15;--;61
Dav. Central;15;15;16;11;--;57
3-point goals – Sterling 3-17 (Austin 1-4, Schilling 1-4, Klaver 1-2, Billings 0-6, Kelly 0-1); Central 3-12 (Johnson 1-5, Hanssen 1-3, Wakefield 1-2, Henderson 0-1, Hayslett 0-1). Rebounds – Sterling 28 (Austin 9, Schilling 9); Central 29 (Wakefield 6, Johnson 5). Assists – Sterling 12 (Schilling 7); Central 10 (four players with 2). Turnovers – Sterling 11, Central 14. Total fouls – Sterling 8, Central 14. Fouled out – none.