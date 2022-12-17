Genesis Shootout: North quiets Geneseo with fast start

Something important was missing during the warmup period of Game 2 of the Iowa-Illinois Genesis Shootout.

The Davenport North boys basketball team.

After mistakenly looking at an email regarding the 2021 event, Davenport North coach Marquez Davis had his team bring their white jerseys.

That was the wrong color.

“As soon as we got here, I saw (Davenport) Central wearing blue, and I just said ‘Oh, no,’” Davis said. “I sprinted back and went across the bridge and got our jerseys. I got back in the nick of time. It’s funny how that worked out.”

North ran back out a minute before its game against Geneseo was scheduled to begin, but it didn’t faze the Wildcats.

North jumped ahead by 16 in the first 120 seconds of the game and eventually took down Geneseo 74-35 at the Carver Center Saturday with a running clock rolling in the fourth.

The Wildcats (2-5) had four scorers in double figures — Nolan Mosier 15, Chris Moss 13, Tre’Von Coney 12 and Elijah Hinton 11.

By the 5:47 mark in the first, North led 16-0 and had forced six turnovers.

“I was happy our guys were ready to go from the jump,” Davis said. “We used a lot of energy to come back and get that victory (against Clinton) last night, and we had a quick turnaround because we had to get up early, but our guys were locked in probably more than I’ve seen this entire year.”

The Wildcats led 32-8 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 51-13 by half. A 19-0 run in the second quarter extended the lead to 44-8.

Mosier, Hinton and Coney all had at least 10 points at half. Mosier, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, was a mismatch down low and ended the game 6 of 9 from the field.

“My teammates were finding me,” Mosier said. “We’ve done a great job of that all year and are starting to get to a point in the season where we trust each other a lot more. Those first couple games we were a young team and there were a lot of new guys, but now we are on a roll and everybody is playing really well.”

North, which has won two in a row after losing its first five games, shot 60% (21-35) from the floor at half and made 3 of 7 shots from beyond the arc.

“I don’t know if we need to play more in an arena with an open backdrop, but I was happy with how we shot the ball,” Davis said. “We shot it really well. That’s what happens when we all share the ball and find open shots for guys.”

However, Geneseo (0-9) picked it up in the second half. The Maple Leafs scored 14 points in the third, more than they scored in the first half, and were outscored by just one point in the final two quarters.

Freshman Landon Nordstrom led Geneseo with 10 points, and Kruiz Ludwig added nine.

“We didn’t come to play in the first half at all,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “We were fumbling the ball and throwing it away. We weren’t playing hard. We had a talk at halftime about our intensity and effort, and came out with a score, stop and score to begin the third. That was our goal.

“It was much better, but unfortunately it was on the heels of laying an egg in the first half.”

Davis hopes this surge will build momentum for North heading into the New Year.

“Sometimes it’s like a shooter, and you just need to see one go in to get the confidence moving forward,” Davis said. “Last night we needed to see that win happen. Hopefully we will continue to build on that, not take any steps back, and continue to ascend.”