Genesis Shootout returns with excitement after year lapse

Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball coaches thought they had seen the last of Marc Polite when he left a successful Davenport North team earlier this year.
They were wrong.
“We joked that we kicked him out of our league because they were starting to get too good, but now we have to find a way to beat him anyway,” Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman said. “We have a lot of respect for coach (Polite) and the job he did at North the past few years. It was a battle every time we played them.”
After last year’s Genesis Shootout was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 event has returned with heightened excitement.
Of the 14 participating coaches, 12 of them made their way to the Carver Center at Augustana College in Rock Island on Monday to talk about their respective squads before the Dec. 18 event.
United Township’s Ryan Webber and North Scott’s Shamus Budde were unable to attend but had assistant coaches in place.
The biggest changes to this year's event are Polite, switching sides of the river after leaving North, and Sterling replacing Riverdale in the field.
The theme of the afternoon was simple — the coaches missed this. The bragging rights that come from winning for your state is unique to this area and each coach has had their own experiences with the event.
“I grew up in Illinois and played in this event and we used to always argue back and forth with the Davenport guys about which side of the river is better,” Polite side. “I think when they originally started this that was the spirit of it — to prove which side is better. Now, we are here 20-plus year laters and it’s still going on. I think the same vibe and feel we had in the 90s is still here today.”
Every coach would agree.
There are bitter rivalries in the MAC and Western Big 6, but when this day arrives each teams’ home state rises above that and brings rivals together.
“You spend your whole season trying to beat up on these Iowa teams and you’re so focused on trying to win that it’s fun to turn around for a day and cheer for your enemies a little bit,” Hillman said. “It builds a little camaraderie there with the teams within your state. That part does make this a unique event.”
Lately, Iowa has had all of the fun. Illinois has lost the event five straight times and 28 of the last 35 games played. Iowa won the 2019 event 6-1, but three of Illinois’ losses were by eight points or less.
“We have had a nice stretch of success and we want to continue that,” Hillman said. “This year, in particular, Illinois has some really good teams so it’s going to be tough for us. Again, we are confident in what we do and how we play so we aren’t afraid to put it all on the line.”
Moline will face North Scott in the marquee matchup. The Maroons are 4-0 on the season and the Lancers won their season opener against Western Dubuque on Nov. 30.
“Not only is it an honor (to play in the final game), but it’s an honor to play against North Scott, who is always going to be a challenge,” Taylor said. “Wherever you play, you will get a tough opponent. Hopefully the Iowa side says the same thing because I think both sides of the river have great programs. We want to show up and play well.
“It’s a really neat event because from 10 o’clock to 8:15, every game is going to be competitive. It’s a great event in a great venue that has a ton of tradition. I think our kids will be excited.”
The matchup before Moline and North Scott may be just as exciting as well. Rock Island (4-0) and Pleasant Valley (1-0) tip-off at 6:45 p.m.
“When you are coming over here, your kids really want to try to play against the best on the Illinois side and with the start Rock Island has had, and the players they have, it’s going to be a huge challenge for us,” Hillman said. “But we wouldn’t want it any other way. That makes it exciting. We want to come over and show people that we are good too.”
For Polite, he wants Illinois to earn some bragging rights back. And after playing in the first Genesis Shootout in 1994, Polite said it isn’t hard to get his team motivated to play its best against an Iowa opponent.
“This has gone on so long that a lot of our guys grew up watching it,” Polite said. “They were those kids in the stands. They understand the significance of it and now it’s their turn. They watched their big brothers or big cousins or family members or friends who were out there on this floor doing battle and now it’s their time.
"I know that’s something they look forward to each year. I don’t have to talk it up much. They are locked in and ready.”