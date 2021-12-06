Genesis Shootout returns with excitement after year lapse

“I grew up in Illinois and played in this event and we used to always argue back and forth with the Davenport guys about which side of the river is better,” Polite side. “I think when they originally started this that was the spirit of it — to prove which side is better. Now, we are here 20-plus year laters and it’s still going on. I think the same vibe and feel we had in the 90s is still here today.”

Every coach would agree.

There are bitter rivalries in the MAC and Western Big 6, but when this day arrives each teams’ home state rises above that and brings rivals together.

“You spend your whole season trying to beat up on these Iowa teams and you’re so focused on trying to win that it’s fun to turn around for a day and cheer for your enemies a little bit,” Hillman said. “It builds a little camaraderie there with the teams within your state. That part does make this a unique event.”

Lately, Iowa has had all of the fun. Illinois has lost the event five straight times and 28 of the last 35 games played. Iowa won the 2019 event 6-1, but three of Illinois’ losses were by eight points or less.