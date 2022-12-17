Genesis Shootout: United Township lights it up in second half in win over West

Omarion Roberts had enough by halftime.

The United Township High School boys basketball team was in a tight game that had three lead changes in the first half, but Roberts led a scoring run in the third quarter that put away the game in a matter of minutes.

Roberts finished with 20 points to lead the Panthers to a 72-55 victory over Davenport West on Saturday in Game 5 of the Genesis Shootout at the Carver Center.

UT outscored West 41-24 in the second half and a 10-0 run in the third put the Panthers ahead by 11. Roberts had nine points in the third.

“I thought (Omarion Roberts) was the best player on the court tonight, and there was a lot of talent on the court,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “Omarion was on display. He played great whether he was scoring the ball, shooting the ball, driving it or dishing it. I mean, talk about a complete game.

“When he’s going like that, everybody’s life is just so much easier.”

The Panthers (9-2) also locked down on defense and allowed just 11 points in the third and 13 in the fourth while scoring 20 or more in each quarter. West (3-3) finished with 12 turnovers after having just four at the half.

“We know that if we play good defense, we are going to win 90% of the time,” Roberts. “If we can’t get stops, we aren’t going to win games.

“And offensively (we shot well) because we were taking good shots. We didn’t want to force it or play selfish. Everybody was getting touches and having plays ran for them. It opened up a lot.”

One of those players was De’Vontay Wright, who finished with a team-high 22 points by knocking down four 3s — all from the corners. Wright had open looks after good passes from teammates. Bristol Lewis also added 13 points and Caeden Terrell and Dominic Rhoden combined for 16.

“I love the way my team competed,” said Webber, whose club bounced back from a tough Western Big 6 Conference loss at Sterling on Friday. “We came together. I love this team. We can still continue to grow. We play the right way and I think we’re fun to watch. When we lock down and defend the way we did in the second half, we are pretty good.”

Yet in the first half, West was having its way for a large portion of the first two quarters. The Falcons forced UT into 10 turnovers by the break.

West took its largest lead of the game, 23-18, with 5:44 to go in the second quarter.

“We competed,” West coach David Robinson said. “We played hard and everybody was pumped up. We had to get the jitters out of us there at the beginning, but it was exciting. We made shots in that first half."

Idris Thomas and Landon Winston paced West with 13 points. Jermilyn Gardner added 11 more.

“We have a variety of guys that can score, but the biggest thing tonight was that (UT) had more rebounds against us (33 to 27) than I wanted,” Robinson said. “We missed some shots in the second half, but (UT) is a veteran team. They have a lot of seniors over there and made shots when they were supposed to.”

UT was 11 of 19 from beyond the arc through three quarters. In the fourth, West never got the deficit below eight.

“Everybody has a day when shots are falling, and today shots were falling for them,” Robinson said. “Hats off to them for making theirs.”

West had played in Game 1 or 2 the past six years, and Robinson said his team was excited about the late start in front of a larger crowd.

“It was a good game in front of a lot of people,” Robinson said. “Our guys were excited to play a late game.

“It was a close game. I’m proud of our guys. We just have to keep learning and getting better.”