Geneva holds off East Moline United Township 43-40

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Geneva defeated East Moline United Township 43-40 in Illinois boys basketball on December 30.

Geneva drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Panthers made it 19-17.

Geneva moved to a 33-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

