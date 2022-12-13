Gerardy, Lancers lock down Blue Devils

Kyler Gerardy excelled on the football field this fall with his playmaking skills as North Scott High School’s quarterback. Gerardy considers himself a defensive-minded player on the basketball court.

Gerardy aced his assignment Tuesday night.

The junior locked down Davenport Central’s leading scorer Jamarion Readus and held him scoreless in the opening half as Class 4A seventh-ranked North Scott rolled to a 66-45 win at George Marshall Gymnasium.

“I love (matchups) like that,” Gerardy said. “It challenges you and shows what you’ve got.”

Readus averaged 25.3 points per game through the first four games for the Blue Devils. He was 0-for-5 in the opening half and finished with nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

While Gerardy was the primary defender, he had plenty of help.

“Kyler can guard really good players,” North Scott coach Dave McLaughlin said, “and we did a good job of helping. If he was going (toward the basket), we had someone there to help. We followed the game plan.”

Between its stingy defense and knocking in 17 of its first 24 shots (71%), North Scott built a 40-18 cushion by halftime.

Gerardy, Kavon Phillips and Tyler Watkins each had 15 points apiece for the Lancers (4-0, 3-0). Brennan Reid chipped in eight and Drew Kilburg had seven off the bench.

With North Scott's precise ball movement and ability to get into the paint, Watkins was the benefactor. The 5-foot-10 senior guard made all four 3-point shots he attempted, including three in a two-plus minute span of the second quarter.

“It felt good tonight,” Watkins said. “My teammates were driving to the lane, everyone was collapsing and I was pretty much wide open. I was just knocking them down.”

North Scott finished the first half on a 12-1 spree to put the game out of reach.

“We’ve been sharing the ball really well,” McLaughlin said. “When you come into this place, you can really get sped up and turn it over. We’ve got some guys that can handle it, we’re making good decisions and making the extra passes.

“For us to be successful this year, we have to be balanced. That comes back to sharing the ball.”

Central (2-3, 1-2) has had flashes of brilliance in the early going this season, but it made only 7 of 29 shots in the first half despite only two turnovers.

“I didn’t think our energy or effort was that great in the first half,” Central coach Ryan Hill said. “I thought we played a lot better in the second half on the effort side of things.

“We just told our guys at half, ‘Erase the scoreboard, let’s get back to work and let’s get better.’ I think we did that. We were more fundamentally sound in the second half.”

The deficit was just too much to overcome.

Central trimmed the margin to 16 points in the third quarter, but it wouldn’t draw any closer. Charles Jones and Readus each finished with nine points while Maddox Sullivan had eight off the bench.

“We want to get better throughout the phases of the season,” Hill said. “We’re a little bit young, and we haven’t shown our entire potential yet. We just need to keep working at it.”

North Scott, meanwhile, has three challenges remaining before winter break — at Pleasant Valley (Friday), Galesburg (Saturday at the Genesis Shootout) and at Bettendorf on Tuesday.

“We’ve built more confidence with each game,” Gerardy said. “We’ve got a couple tough challenges coming up, so we’ll really see who we are at that point.”