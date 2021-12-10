Gerardy steal seals Lancer win over Bulldogs

ELDRIDGE — Kyler Gerardy scored just one point Friday.
But the North Scott sophomore made the play of the game, poking the ball away from Bettendorf’s Caden Wilkins in the waning seconds of the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest to seal the 10th-ranked Lancers’ 45-42 win over the Bulldogs in front of a raucous crowd in The Pit.
“That was a great feeling,” Gerardy said. “Hearing everyone roaring and everything, that was awesome.”
Drew Kilburg calmly sank a pair of free throws with 9.5 seconds left that extended North Scott’s lead to three. That set the stage for the Bulldogs to try to get the basketball to Wilkins, who had already scored 10 fourth-quarter points to keep his team close.
“Of course we talked about fouling versus not fouling. We decided not to,” Budde said laughing. “And I guess it worked out.”
Rather than fouling, the Lancers (2-1, 1-1 MAC) defended. And Gerardy got the steal and raced the other way as time ran out.
“We did something different we haven’t done all year. We switched everything at the end,” Budde said. “Our guys made a good read, and Kyler got a hand on it. We were fortunate it went our way.”
Cameron Figgs hit a pull-up 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer, and Bettendorf (1-2, 0-2 MAC) led 15-6 after eight minutes of play. But the Bulldogs went the final four and a half minutes of the second quarter without a field goal, and North Scott led 25-23 at the break.
“In the second quarter I think they got six offensive rebounds and we turned it over five times,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. “So just in that quarter we gave up 11 possessions and allowed them to get back into the game. I was really happy with the way we played in the first, third and fourth quarters. That second quarter we just didn’t execute very well.”
North Scott struggled to put the game away at the free-throw line in the final minute and a half of the contest, making just three of seven before Kilburg made a pair with less than 10 seconds remaining.
“My coaches have confidence in me. My whole team has confidence in me. That’s the reason I made them,” Kilburg said of his foul shots.
Kilburg finished with 12 points, and brother Cole Kilburg sank four 3-pointers and matched his career high of 12. Kavon Phillips had seven points and eight rebounds off the Lancer bench.
Wilkins finished with a game-high 18 points. Figgs matched his career high with 11 points.