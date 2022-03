Gilbert collects first team all-state honors

Shawn Gilbert was a fine basketball player last season as a junior. He was Central DeWitt High School's top scorer, rebounder and shot nearly 60% from the field.

Gilbert blossomed into an all-stater this season.

The 6-foot-9, 295-pound post was selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's Class 3A first team.

In leading the Sabers to 20 wins and their second state runner-up finish, Gilbert tallied 641 points this season — the most of any player in 3A. He averaged 23.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Still undecided on where he'll play in college, Gilbert had a career-high and school-record 45 points in a substate win over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

At the state tournament, despite playing on an injured knee, Gilbert had a double-double in the quarterfinals, 32 points in the semifinals and 23 points in the title game against Dallas Center-Grimes to earn captain of the all-tournament team.

"Hopefully I set a great example for the younger kids coming up," Gilbert said. "I hope other people want to play basketball and enjoy it like I did."

Davenport Assumption's Noah Mack (3A), Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin (4A) and Wapello's Maddox Griffin (1A) were chosen to the second team.

Mack was the leading scorer on the Knights' state semifinal squad. The 6-foot senior, who opened the season with a 38-point game at Dubuque Wahlert, averaged 16.4 points and 4.5 assists per contest.

Dolphin, a three-year varsity starter, spurred the Spartans to an undefeated regular season and a Mississippi Athletic Conference title. The guard, who recently decided to continue his basketball career at Coe College, registered 16.7 points, 3 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

Griffin, an Upper Iowa University signee, averaged 21 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for Wapello.

Central DeWitt senior Gibson McEwen (3A) and Easton Valley senior Cayden Deardorff (1A) were third-team selections.

McEwen was the Sabers' second-leading scorer at 13.4 points along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Deardorff averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the River Hawks, who tied for first place in the Tri-Rivers East Division and finished 19-3 overall.

Ames senior Tamin Lipsey is this year's Iowa Mr. Basketball. The Iowa State University signee closed his high school career last Friday with a triple-double in the 4A state championship game victory over Johnston.

A 2019 gold medalist on the FIBA Americas U16 Championship, Lipsey averaged almost 16 points per game and broke the school's record for career assists.

Lipsey is the third Ames High product to win Mr. Basketball, joining Harrison Barnes (2010) and Fred Hoiberg (1991).

IPSWA all-state teams

Class 4A

First team

Tampin Lipsey, Ames.; sr.; Josh Dix, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Trey Campbell, sr., Cedar Falls; Pryce Sandfort, jr., Waukee Northwest; Kenzie Reed, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Trey Lewis, sr., Johnston; Chase Henderson, jr., Des Moines Hoover; Cameron Fens, sr., Dubuque Hemsptead

Second team

Ryan Dolphin, sr., Pleasant Valley; Pete Moe, sr., Iowa City West; Ruot Bijiek, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Armonniey Thomas, sr., Marshalltown; Trevion LaBeaux, sr., Ames; Steven Kramer, sr., Johnston; Colby Dolphin, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jamison Gruber, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Class 3A

First team

Shawn Gilbert, sr., Central DeWitt; Cole Glasgow, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ashton Hermann, sr., Ballard; Karl Miller, sr., Pella; Karter Petzenhauser, sr., Spencer; Colby Collison, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; Brayson Laube, jr., Marion; Jacob Runyan, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes

Second team

Noah Mack, sr., Davenport Assumption; Carson Toebe, sr., Clear Lake; Kaleb Booth, sr., Carroll; Michael Kascel, sr., Independence; Dayton Davis, sr., Fort Madison; Ben Swails, sr., Clear Creek Amana; Jevin Sullivan, sr., North Polk; Joseph Bockman, sr., Decorah

Third team (local only)

Gibson McEwen, sr., Central DeWitt

Class 2A

First team

Tanner Te Slaa, sr., Boyden-Hull; Jaden Mackie, sr., Aplington-Parkersburg; Ty Van Essen, sr., Western Christian; Tate Petersen, jr., Montezuma; Lucas Lorenzen, sr., Okoboji; Bryson Van Grootheest, sr., Rock Valley; Zach Lutmer, jr., Central Lyon; Eric Mulder, sr., Pella Christian

Second team

Padraig Gallagher, jr., Dyersville Beckman; Owen Larson, so., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Adam Witty, sr., Des Moines Christian; Carter Harmsen, sr., Mid-Prairie; Derek Weisskopf, so., Williamsburg; Carson Lienau, sr., Jesup; Jacob Hargens, jr., Sioux Central; Jonovan Wilkinson, so., Roland-Story

Class 1A

First team

Austin Hilmer, sr., North Linn; Manny Hammonds, sr., Grand View Christian; Rhenden Wagaman, sr., Springville; Preston Gillespie, jr., Dunkerton; Wyatt Helming, sr., Lake Mills; Doug Taylor, jr., Mason City Newman; William Kiburis, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Kaden Hall, sr., English Valleys

Second team

Ben DeMeulenaere, sr., Belle Plaine; Dallas Kluender, sr., Woodbury Central; Maddox Griffin, sr., Wapello; Nash Smith, jr., North Mahaska; Tate Haughenbury, jr., North Linn; Jaixen Frost, jr., Mount Ayr; Raydden Grobe, sr., AHSTW; Casey Gardner, jr., Dunkerton

Third team (local only)

Cayden Deardorff, sr., Easton Valley

Mr. Basketball: Tamin Lipsey (Ames)

