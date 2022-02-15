Gilbert gets short-handed Sabers going

Dealing with some illnesses that prompted a lineup change and impacted rotations, one thing remained a constant Tuesday night for Central DeWitt.

When the Sabers needed to score, Shawn Gilbert was happy to provide some points.

Gilbert scored 26 of his 29 points in the first three quarters to lead Central DeWitt to a 52-41 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball victory at Davenport Central.

The senior post player scored his team’s first 11 points, helping the Sabers to a seven-point lead midway through the first quarter.

And when the Blue Devils’ pressure helped slice a 20-point Central DeWitt lead to 36-26 with just under five minutes to go in the third quarter, the Sabers knew what to do.

Gilbert knocked down a pair of shots and Gibson McEwen followed with a 3-pointer that left Central DeWitt in front 43-26 heading into a fourth quarter that began with the Sabers extending their advantage to 48-26 on a basket by Gus Pickup with 5 minutes, 56 seconds to go.

"We’ve counted on Shawn to get us going and low post, high post, he’s been there when we need him," Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. "He’s been reliable."

He wasn’t alone.

With starter Paul Kuehn out with an illness and minutes limited for Matthew Watters and Pickup as they work their way back from the same, Marshall wanted and received a group effort from his team.

"From time to time in this game, you're going to face some adversity and with some guys out or limited, we had some guys step up and help out," Marshall said.

"Heading into the postseason next week, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s going to make us a deeper team when we get everybody back up and running again."

The fast start facilitated by Gilbert, who hit 9-of-12 shots in the first half and 12 of the 17 he attempted during the game, led Central DeWitt to a lead it held and never relinquished from the moment Gilbert scored 17 seconds after tipoff.

The Sabers (15-5, 12-5 MAC) were up 17-14 when Central’s Charles Jones scored two of his eight points in the opening seconds of the second quarter, but Gilbert scored five straight points and Central DeWitt closed out the half on a 15-2 run.

A 32-16 halftime lead reached 36-16 on a basket by Carter Drury just over a minute into the third quarter before the Blue Devils found success with some defensive pressure and went on a 10-0 run.

Back-to-back steals and baskets by Tsuriad Moore and Tracy Hayslett followed by a 3-point basket by Donovan Wakefield moved Central (3-17, 3-14) within 10 with 4:47 to go in the third quarter.

"I thought our energy picked up after halftime and we started playing the way we wanted to play," Blue Devils coach Ryan Hill said. "It helped us get back into it."

And when that happened, the Sabers got the ball back inside to Gilbert to spark a 12-0 run of their own that extended into the fourth quarter and decided the outcome.

"We didn't take care of the ball the way we needed to when Central when on its run," Marshall said. "We needed to play smarter, take care of the ball and be a little more fundamentally sound, so hopefully we learn from it."

Kaden Johnson led the Blue Devils, scoring nine of his 13 points in the final quarter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.