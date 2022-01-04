Gilbert powers Sabers past Lancers

ELDRIDGE — Even before Shawn Gilbert truly broke a sweat Tuesday night, he was on the bench with two fouls.
The 6-foot-9 and close to 300-pound post did not sulk. The Central DeWitt senior post returned with a vengeance.
Gilbert dropped in 25 points and was the only player on his team to score in the fourth quarter as Central DeWitt pulled out a 50-47 win over North Scott at The Pit.
“Control what you can,” Gilbert said. “You can’t really control what the refs are calling. You have to play through it and rely on your teammates.
“When I went back in, I had to do whatever I needed to help my team win.”
He did about all of it late.
Gilbert delivered a three-point play midway through the fourth quarter to put the Sabers (6-1, 5-1 MAC) in front, scored again on a move in the paint and then pretty much sealed it with an offensive putback in the final minute.
“He’s a beast,” Central DeWitt coach Marty Marshall said. “He picked up those two quick (fouls), but he stays locked in and he’s ready to go any time he gets in foul trouble. He’s a smart kid.”
Gilbert was never whistled for another foul in the last 2 ½ quarters.
He scored on spin moves. He scored on putbacks. He drained two 3-pointers. He made 3 of 4 foul shots. North Scott had no answer for the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s leading scorer.
“Great hands, great feet, can shoot it, can put it on the floor and scores at all three levels,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “He moves well and has good pace.
“The thing that sticks out to me is the way he carries himself. He’s a hell of a player.”
Gilbert said added strength has helped immensely in the last year. And few can match his height and girth in the post.
“I’m more physical and I’m going out there and using it,” Gilbert said.
North Scott (4-4, 3-3) still had chances to prevail.
Despite trailing for much of the game — 28-20 at halftime and 41-35 after three quarters — the Lancers started the final quarter on a 10-2 spree. Junior Tyler Watkins had a team-high 15 points, including a basket with 5 minutes to go to put the Lancers in front.
Down the stretch, it was too much Gilbert and Central DeWitt collecting key offensive rebounds or 50-50 balls.
“We’ve really been focusing on 50-50 balls,” Budde said. “They got us good on it tonight, especially on the offensive glass. We didn’t get enough of them.
“Credit DeWitt. They’re a good basketball team and have a little bit of everything — size, guys that can shoot it and guys that can handle it.”
North Scott had possession down three with less than 20 seconds to go but committed one of its 13 turnovers.
Gibson McEwen joined Gilbert in double figures with 15 points. It was a pivotal win for the Sabers, who remain a game back of league-leading Pleasant Valley. Those teams meet on Jan. 14 at PV.
“This is one of my favorite places to be in the MAC,” Marshall said. “I love this gym, and I told our guys this is a tough place to play. (Coach Budde) always has them ready to play and they got after us.
“For us to find a way to get the win, it is big to keep us moving forward in the MAC.”