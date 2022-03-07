Gilbert selected as MAC's player of the year

Central DeWitt High School senior Shawn Gilbert was the Mississippi Athletic Conference's leading scorer and rebounder this season. He also is the league's player of the year.

The 6-foot-9 Gilbert was recognized Monday with the honor as the all-conference teams were released.

Gilbert, instrumental in the Sabers' first state tournament berth in eight years, is averaging 23.8 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 61.8% from the field. He recorded 22.4 points a game in 18 league contests, 5.5 more than any other player.

In Central DeWitt's substate semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Xavier, Gilbert scored a school-record 45 points on 18 of 23 shooting.

Joining Gilbert on the first team was teammate Gibson McEwen, who registered 13.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 24 starts.

Conference champion Pleasant Valley had two first-team choices in guard Ryan Dolphin and wing Connor Borbeck. Dolphin averaged a team-best 16.7 points and three assists per game while Borbeck tallied 13.7 points a contest.

Assumption's Noah Mack, Bettendorf's Caden Wilkins and Davenport North's Mike Lowery also made the top team. They were third, fourth and fifth in the MAC in scoring behind Gilbert and Dolphin.

Mack averaged 16.3 points and 4.6 assists per game; Wilkins 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds; Lowery 16.1 points and second in the MAC shooting 47% from beyond the arc.

PV's Steve Hillman was recognized as coach of the year. The Spartans ran through the conference unbeaten and finished the season with a 22-1 mark.

All-MAC teams

First team

Shawn Gilbert, sr., Central DeWitt; Ryan Dolphin, sr., Pleasant Valley; Noah Mack, sr., Davenport Assumption; Mike Lowery, sr., Davenport North; Caden Wilkins, so., Bettendorf; Connor Borbeck, jr., Pleasant Valley; Gibson McEwen, sr., Central DeWitt

Second team

Jai Jensen, sr., Clinton; Kaden Johnson, sr., Davenport Central; KJ Lamonte, so., Davenport North; Jermaine Gardner, sr., Davenport West; Ivan Prug, sr., Davenport Assumption; Cade Guinn, sr., Davenport North; Drew Kilburg, jr., North Scott

Honorable mention

Assumption -- J.J. Stratman, sr.; Jay Costello, sr.

Central DeWitt -- Matthew Watters, jr.; Carver Krukow, jr.

Clinton -- Isiah Struve, sr.; Lucas Weiner, jr.

Davenport Central -- Tracy Hayslett, jr.

Davenport North -- TreVon Coney, so.

Davenport West -- NaZion Caruthers, sr.; Jermilyn Gardner, so.; Cleo Grandberry, so.

Muscatine -- Dante Lee, sr.; Braden Hufford, sr.

North Scott -- Kavon Phillips, so.; Oliver Hughes, sr.; Kyler Gerardy, so.

Pleasant Valley -- Joel Lawlor, sr.; David Gorsline, so.; J.T. Muszalski, sr.

Player of year: Shawn Gilbert (Central DeWitt)

Coach of year: Steve Hillman (PV)

