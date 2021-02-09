Gilbert, Watters lead Sabers past Lancers

ELDRIDGE — When Central DeWitt’s boys basketball team faced North Scott to open 2021, it was just getting Shawn Gilbert back and Matt Watters was on the sophomore team.
Fast forward a month, with those two in the fold, the Sabers are an entirely different squad.
Despite a low-scoring affair, DeWitt controlled the tempo Tuesday night and received double-figure scoring from Gilbert as well as lockdown defense from Watters that allowed it to defeat North Scott 42-36 at The Pit.
“Hopefully, we can finish out this month with how we’re playing right now,” Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said. “We don’t like games as much in the 30s and 40s, but defensively, we were in control.”
With a week left in the regular season, the Sabers (10-7, 7-5 MAC), along with a trio of others, are two games in back of Pleasant Valley in the standings. Two of their final four games are against the Spartans and Davenport Assumption.
“We’re getting into the swing of things,” Gilbert said. “We’re playing our best basketball right now.”
Early on, the feeling was the winner needed to get to 40 points.
Gibson McEwen canned two 3-pointers in the first quarter and had eight of the Sabers’ 15 first half points. There was a combined total of eight points in the second frame.
It wasn’t until the third where DeWitt began to pull away.
It outscored North Scott 13-5 in the period, powered by a perfect 3-for-3 effort from the field at the hands of Gilbert. The junior, who played sparingly in the first meeting against the Lancers, finished with a game-high 15 points.
McEwen chipped in 11 for the Sabers.
“I just had to get in the groove playing with the team again,” Gilbert said. “That was my second game back the first time we played them. Now I’m in shape and I know how to play with my teammates.”
In the span of a couple of minutes in the fourth, North Scott (10-5, 8-5) began to chip away.
Two straight 3s from Landon Eiland and Zach Johnson brought the Lancer deficit to six points. After Oliver Hughes put in a floater to make it 32-26, DeWitt answered with a 6-0 spurt to bring the lead back to double digits.
“As soon as we cleaned up some of those turnovers, I think we started to play a little bit better,” Gallagher said.
Six points was the closest the Lancers got the remainder of the game. Canon Guffey led them with 11 points — eight in the opening frame — while Eiland finished with 10.
“We struggled to score, so our energy on the defensive end wasn’t the same,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “Tonight, we didn’t make shots and that was the difference.”
It was a stark contrast for Eiland, who finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the opening meeting. Watters was primarily on him and held the Truman State recruit to one made field goal.
“He’s doing a very good job, guarding the best players on the varsity team,” Gilbert said. “He’s taken advantage of it and it shows.”
After back-to-back single-digit losses, the Lancers close with two of their final three games at home. Budde believes the ship will be turned around.
“We have a lot of confidence in our guys, they’re in this thing together,” he said. “We’ll try to make a run at this thing.”