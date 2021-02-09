Gilbert, Watters lead Sabers past Lancers

It wasn’t until the third where DeWitt began to pull away.

It outscored North Scott 13-5 in the period, powered by a perfect 3-for-3 effort from the field at the hands of Gilbert. The junior, who played sparingly in the first meeting against the Lancers, finished with a game-high 15 points.

McEwen chipped in 11 for the Sabers.

“I just had to get in the groove playing with the team again,” Gilbert said. “That was my second game back the first time we played them. Now I’m in shape and I know how to play with my teammates.”

In the span of a couple of minutes in the fourth, North Scott (10-5, 8-5) began to chip away.

Two straight 3s from Landon Eiland and Zach Johnson brought the Lancer deficit to six points. After Oliver Hughes put in a floater to make it 32-26, DeWitt answered with a 6-0 spurt to bring the lead back to double digits.

“As soon as we cleaned up some of those turnovers, I think we started to play a little bit better,” Gallagher said.

Six points was the closest the Lancers got the remainder of the game. Canon Guffey led them with 11 points — eight in the opening frame — while Eiland finished with 10.