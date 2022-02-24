Gilbert's record-setting night puts Central DeWitt one win from state

DEWITT — Central DeWitt went inside to Shawn Gilbert early.

And often.

The 6-foot-9 center scored the Sabers’ first four points and finished with a school-record 45 as Central DeWitt defeated visiting Cedar Rapids Xavier 82-75 in Thursday’s Class 3A Substate 4 semifinal.

“The last game I was struggling,” Gilbert said. “I sat out two whole quarters and couldn’t get into a groove.”

But Gilbert was feeling it on Thursday night. He went 18 for 24 from the field and made eight of his 12 free-throw attempts. When he wasn’t scoring himself, he dished assists to teammates Matthew Watters and Gibson McEwen. Gilbert had five assists and nine rebounds on the night.

“He’s the best player I’ve ever played with, to be honest,” said Watters, who matched his career high with 20 points. “He opens it up for not just me, but everyone. It opens up the 3 for Gibson and for other guys. We’re cutting off of him. It’s great to have him. He’s a big, huge part of our team. We love him.”

The tallest Xavier player who participated in Thursday’s game was 6-foot-4 Trysten Vasquez. The Saints (11-12) simply didn’t have the size to match up with Gilbert, who led the Mississippi Athletic Conference in scoring this season and ranks in the top five in Class 3A in scoring and rebounding.

“A lot of teams struggle with that,” Central DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall said. “He’s 6-9 and nice and thick, and he has savvy little moves. He’s hard to guard. There’s not a lot of teams who have a person who can guard him.”

Gilbert scored in a variety of ways. He backed down smaller defenders for easy layups. He put back missed shots. He hit a baby hook. He threw down a two-handed dunk. And he made his only 3-point attempt.

But his biggest baskets came late in the fourth quarter as the Saints rallied. After Xavier cut the lead to three points with 3 1/2 minutes left, Gilbert made a pair of free throws. Xavier’s Aidan Yamilkoski hit a jumper to again cut the lead to three, but Gilbert answered with a conventional three-point play, which also gave him the school record. Gilbert had 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.

“We had no clue on the sideline,” Marshall said of Gilbert getting the record. “We just said, ‘Hey, get it inside like we’ve always done. If they double, Shawn will find you. Otherwise, Shawn will finish at the basket.’”

Joe Bean scored 21 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as he tried to rally the Saints. Yamilkoski added 21 points for the visitors.

McEwen scored 11 points as he, Gilbert and Watters combined for 76 of the Sabers’ 82 points.

Gilbert said breaking the school single-game scoring record paled in comparison to getting the win in Thursday’s substate semifinal.

“Winning is way more important to me,” Gilbert said. “The other stuff is secondary. I’d rather win. I’m just happy to win and do it with my team. It’s our last home game ever.”

Central DeWitt (17-6) advances to play in Monday’s substate final, which will be played at Mount Vernon High School. The Sabers, who will play the winner of a semifinal game between third-ranked Washington and Solon that was postponed to tomorrow, are trying to earn their school’s fifth state tournament appearance and first since 2014.

“None of us have ever been this close before,” Watters said. “We’ve got one more game. We’re going to enjoy this tonight, and then we’re going to get locked down and focused and try to get the job done and get to Wells.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0