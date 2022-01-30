Golden Eagles finding success with stability

ALEDO — The first half of the 2021-22 season was, to put it mildly, an unsettled stretch for the Mercer County High School boys' basketball team.
With players in and out of the lineup, largely due to COVID-19 protocols, the Golden Eagles took some time to get off the ground, finishing the '21 portion of their schedule with four losses in five games.
But now, everyone is back and at full strength, and the results are there to see for a MerCo club that is very much in the hunt for both regular-season and tournament titles in the Lincoln Trail Conference.
With convincing wins over West Central (61-35 last Thursday) and ROWVA-Williamsfield (65-39 this past Saturday), the Golden Eagles are one win away from playing for their first LTC Tournament title since 2010.
"We've got guys back in their roles, and we've had a consistent week and a half," said Mercer County coach Tim Sedam. "Before, we were playing a large amount of games without two of our starters, for about a three-week stretch; it was mainly due to COVID-protocol stuff.
"We just had to get everyone back into their roles, and for them to be healthy."
Playing a leading role for the Golden Eagles is junior guard/forward Owen Relander, the team's top scorer and rebounder with 18 points and eight boards per game.
"Owen creates a lot of issues for people, both on the defensive end and with his rebounding," said Sedam. "He's really athletic, and he gets out in transition well. He does a lot for us, and he's done a nice job."
Sedam also cited the efforts of sophomore forward Colby Cox (nine points and seven rebounds) along with the leadership of senior point guard Isaak Bigham.
"Isaak's done a nice job for us at point guard," he said. "He does a good job taking care of the basketball, and he's tasked with guarding the other team's top guy."
During the first half of the season when various key players were in and out of the lineup, sophomore guard Lucas Collison was a bright spot.
"We found a nice piece in Lucas, and he's worked himself into a key role, and he was a shining spot in that whole process," said Sedam. "I think the way we are now, we can be a scary team to play in the postseason."
But for now, there's this week's final run at the conference tournament as well as the rest of the regular season to look forward to.
In addition to advancing to the Lincoln Trail tourney semifinals against Knoxville Tuesday evening at Galva, the Eagles (12-11) are also very much in the hunt for the regular-season conference title.
Sitting at 5-2, MerCo is tied for second place with ROWVA-Williamsfield and United, all two games behind first-year LTC member Knoxville. The Eagles and the Blue Bullets have met once before, with Knoxville prevailing 58-44 nearly two weeks ago.
"We played them right when we were just starting to get everyone back," Sedam said. "Playing Knoxville on Tuesday, that's the game we wanted. The guys are excited about it, and they're ready to go."