Goose Lake Northeast clips Camanche in tight victory 54-51

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Goose Lake Northeast to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Camanche 54-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Goose Lake Northeast opened a close 26-20 gap over Camanche at the intermission.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Goose Lake Northeast had enough offense to deny Camanche in the end.

In recent action on February 17, Camanche faced off against Durant and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wilton on February 17 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

