Goose Lake Northeast finds small margin for win in tilt with Wilton 62-57

  • 0

Goose Lake Northeast wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 62-57 victory over Wilton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 8, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Cascade and Wilton took on West Liberty on February 8 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

The Rebels' offense moved to a 22-18 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.

The Beavers took the lead 36-30 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Goose Lake Northeast added to its advantage with a 32-21 margin in the closing period.

