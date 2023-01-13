 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goose Lake Northeast pockets slim win over Camanche 49-47

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Goose Lake Northeast nipped Camanche 49-47 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Goose Lake Northeast and Camanche played in a 54-51 game on February 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Camanche faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie. For a full recap, click here.

