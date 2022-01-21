Goose Lake Northeast triumphs in strong showing over Durant 59-38

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Goose Lake Northeast turned out the lights on Durant 59-38 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.
In recent action on January 11, Durant faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast took on Cascade on January 11 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.