 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Goose Lake Northeast unloads on Calamus-Wheatland 68-39

  • 0

Goose Lake Northeast dominated from start to finish in an imposing 68-39 win over Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Goose Lake Northeast and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 56-35 game on December 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on December 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News