Gorsline, PV boys hustle way past Central

“We’ve shot the ball so well this year but tonight the shots weren’t falling so we needed second opportunities and he was providing that for us. It was big.”

Gorsline did not let up after halftime with six more rebounds in the third quarter when PV pushed its lead to 40-20. For good measure, Gorsline also added eight points, two steals and two assists. He also made all four of his free throws.

Listed at 6 feet tall, Gorsline did his damage against some of the best athletes in the conference as the Blue Devils played five players taller than Gorsline. It didn’t seem to matter as Gorsline used positioning, reach and sometimes just tipping the ball several times to himself before eventually securing the board.

“Coach always talks about playing with hustle and to try and do the small things, and that’s what I try and do,” Gorsline said. “Sometimes, it just comes down to heart, and I know all of our guys play with heart.”

Gorsline said he has never had 18 rebounds in a competitive game but added his teammates did notice the effort, especially in the second quarter.

“They were cheering me on and really happy for me,” he added.