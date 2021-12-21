Gorsline, PV boys hustle way past Central

If the Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team missed a shot against Davenport Central Tuesday, Spartans sophomore David Gorsline was likely there to clean it up.
More accurately, if anyone on the floor missed a shot, Gorsline was there for the rebound.
Gorsline hustled and fought his way to a game-high 18 boards for the visiting Spartans, helping spark PV to a 52-33 Mississippi Athletic Conference win Tuesday night over Central at George Marshall Gym.
Connor Borbeck added 13 points and Ryan Dolphin chipped in 12 for the winners as Pleasant Valley improved to 5-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall.
But it was the performance of the sophomore — in logging the most rebounds in a MAC game this season — that allowed the Spartans to build a comfortable 30-14 halftime lead which was never seriously challenged the rest of the game.
Gorsline had six offensive rebounds in the first half (eight total). While PV did not cash in every one of those opportunities, his hustle seemed contagious as the Spartans hammered the Blue Devils (1-6, 1-4) on the glass to the mark of 19-10 in the first two quarters.
“He was relentless,” Spartans coach Steve Hillman said of Gorsline’s performance on the boards. “And it was so awesome to see. He just has a motor that doesn’t stop and he brings another dimension to our team.
“We’ve shot the ball so well this year but tonight the shots weren’t falling so we needed second opportunities and he was providing that for us. It was big.”
Gorsline did not let up after halftime with six more rebounds in the third quarter when PV pushed its lead to 40-20. For good measure, Gorsline also added eight points, two steals and two assists. He also made all four of his free throws.
Listed at 6 feet tall, Gorsline did his damage against some of the best athletes in the conference as the Blue Devils played five players taller than Gorsline. It didn’t seem to matter as Gorsline used positioning, reach and sometimes just tipping the ball several times to himself before eventually securing the board.
“Coach always talks about playing with hustle and to try and do the small things, and that’s what I try and do,” Gorsline said. “Sometimes, it just comes down to heart, and I know all of our guys play with heart.”
Gorsline said he has never had 18 rebounds in a competitive game but added his teammates did notice the effort, especially in the second quarter.
“They were cheering me on and really happy for me,” he added.
Gorsline was also part of the PV defensive effort against Kaden Johnson, who finished with 16 points — just shy of his 17.3 average. The Blue Devils only shot 30% from the field for the game and committed 15 turnovers, including 10 in the first half.
“We kind of just rushed things because we were frustrated by the defensive effort PV brings,” Central coach Ryan Hill said. “We were trying to speed ourselves up to get buckets which led to some of those turnovers. … In general, we’re a little banged up, so maybe get a little more healthy during break and get better for the second half of the season.”