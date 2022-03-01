Grayhounds race past stunned Spartans

MUSCATINE — For the first time this season, the ball didn’t bounce Pleasant Valley’s way.

Burlington limited the Spartans to four fourth-quarter points Tuesday as it rallied for a 55-40 boys basketball victory in an Iowa Class 4A substate final, ending PV’s perfect season one win shy of a state tournament berth.

"I’ve never been more prideful of a team after a loss than I am with this team," Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman said. “They entered this season with zero expectations, an inexperienced team, and to be playing here tonight, that’s a credit to everything they put into this season."

The Spartans maintained a lead throughout much of the match-up with the Grayhounds, carrying 36-32 edge into the final quarter.

After trading baskets to open the fourth quarter, Burlington’s Tyce Bertishofer and Amarion Davis connected on back-to-back 3-pointers that left the Spartans in unfamiliar territory — trailing late in a game.

Bertishofer’s basket cut the PV lead to 38-37 with 5 minutes, 1 second remaining and Davis knocked down a shot two minutes later the left the Spartans in a 40-38 hole.

The baskets began a run of 10 unanswered points by the Grayhounds, who opened a 44-38 lead when Bertishofer hit two free throws with 2:16 remaining.

“They didn’t look comfortable when things tightened up. No disrespect because that was a great team we played, but I told one the guys on our bench that they looked uncomfortable,’’ Burlington coach Caleb Akey said.

"Our kids, they just played. We’ve been in about every situation imaginable this season and I think that helped us come from behind."

The Spartans hit just 1-of-13 shots from the field in the final quarter, adding up to their first defeat in 23 games this season.

"We found ourselves in a position we really hadn’t been in before, having to play from behind like that," Hillman said.

"That’s on us as coaches to have them ready to deal with that. Give Burlington credit. They made shots in the fourth quarter and hit free throws once we had to foul."

The Grayhounds hit 11-of-12 shots at the line over the final three minutes, including seven of the eight free throws they attempted in the final 1:32 to extend a 44-40 lead as the Spartans were pressuring on defense and fouling when necessary in hopes of regaining possession of the ball.

Until Burlington rallied to earn its first state tournament berth since 1987, Pleasant Valley throughout most of the first three quarters.

Ryan Dolphin scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first two quarters, including a 3-point basket with 1:57 to go in the second quarter which left the Spartans in front 25-17.

The Grayhounds scored the final five points of the half to pull within 25-22 at the break and never let PV open a lead of more than six points before rallying for the win.

"We had our chances. Late in the second quarter, late in the third quarter, we had a lead and if we could have extended it then to eight, nine, 10 points, it could have made a difference," Hillman said.

"Instead of going in up three at the half, you go in up seven, nine and it’s a different situation. There were a few of those moments when Burlington would make a shot and not let us get a margin that we’re more used to playing with."

Marquiche Lewis led Burlington (17-7) with 19 points, including eight during a final quarter which saw the Grayhounds go 5-of-6 from the field in addition to its work at the free throw line.

Bertishofer added 13 for the Grayhounds, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Joel Lawler and Connor Borbeck contributed eight points apiece for the Spartans.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.