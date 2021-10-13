Grensing helped athletes maximize potential

Dunsworth recalled that Grensing would frequently use the corner of a blackboard in his classroom at Central to test his students.

Across it, he would write something like, “George Washington crossed the Cedar."

A few days later after students had been taught that Washington had crossed the Delaware, “George Washington crossed the….” might have become part of a quiz or exam.

“Some students who had paid attention answered correctly. Others answered ‘Cedar’ and didn’t get it right,’’ Dunsworth recalled. “But what Don was trying to do was get his students to think for themselves. He was always trying to help everybody, trying to make those around him better.’’

Dunsworth came to understand that as they worked together as scouts for Jim Fox-coached football teams at Central, leaving for games after Grensing had completed early basketball workouts and Dunsworth had wrapped up cross country programs.

“I did the spotting and Don did most of the work. He’d then go meet with Jim Fox on Sunday on give him the report each week on what we had learned,’’ Dunsworth said. “We all did a little bit of everything then, but baseball was his love.’’