Gritty Moline boys hold off Sterling for senior night victory

There are a lot of winning attributes any team needs to be successful.
One word kept popping up Friday night to describe the Moline High School boys' basketball squad after its 73-59 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling at Wharton Field House.
Gritty.
“We're a gritty team,” said senior Ryne Schimmel after the senior night victory moved the Maroons to 13-2, 9-2 in the Big 6 ahead of tonight's showdown with league-leading Rock Island at the Rock Garden. “We play with a lot of confidence. If a team goes on a run, we're not going to hang our heads. We'll stay confident and give them a run back.”
That was exactly what happened during the senior night game that honored Schimmel (13 points) and Michael Galvin (10).
In winning their seventh straight contest and fourth in a row this week, the Maroons had an answer for everything the Golden Warriors threw at them in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
The Maroons took a 9-5 early lead and stretched it to 12-7 on two Kyle Taylor triples and two more from Grant Welch (11 points).
While the Maroons, never trailed after that, the Golden Warriors (5-8, 3-7 Big 6) kept nipping at their heels.
Moline stretched the lead to 35-21 in the second quarter before Sterling rattled off 10 straight with the help of 3s from Carter Ryan (10 points) and Noel Aponte (team-high 13 points) to draw within four.
Schimmel scored the last two buckets of the half for a 39-31 halftime lead.
Sterling pulled to within three in the third quarter at 43-40, but Moline answered with eight straight.
“We got to within three at one point and had three straight turnovers and they executed on all of them,” said Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez, who appreciated his team's spunk. “When we don't value the basketball, things aren't going to go our way.”
Still, Sterling kept battling.
"They don't quit," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "That's a good team there. They're strong, they're athletics, they've got height, they've got shooters. Every run we made, they came back with a run. I thought it was very resilient on our part. ... We've got grit. We're not the tallest team and we're not the strongest team, but this team plays together well. They're not going to give up and always find a way."
After Nathan Ottens (10 points) hit a 3 with 5:56 left in the fourth, the Golden Warriors were within five at 58-53, but Moline again answered with nine straight — five of those from Brock Harding, who had a terrific floor game with nine assists.
At one point in the first half, Harding, who finished with 15 points to match Rob Pulliam for team-high honors, had either scored or assisted on 16 of 18 points.
“He's a great player, great teammate, great leader,” said Schimmel of the sophomore point guard who plays with so much savvy. “He's going to be a really good player — he already is.”
At times, the Warriors were their own worst enemy, committing 19 turnovers in the contest.
“They've got some guys who can fill it up,” said Vasquez after his team had a two-game win streak snapped. “It doesn't help the cause when you turn the ball over 19 times. Those live-ball turnovers really killed us.”