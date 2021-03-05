Gritty Moline boys hold off Sterling for senior night victory

Schimmel scored the last two buckets of the half for a 39-31 halftime lead.

Sterling pulled to within three in the third quarter at 43-40, but Moline answered with eight straight.

“We got to within three at one point and had three straight turnovers and they executed on all of them,” said Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez, who appreciated his team's spunk. “When we don't value the basketball, things aren't going to go our way.”

Still, Sterling kept battling.

"They don't quit," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "That's a good team there. They're strong, they're athletics, they've got height, they've got shooters. Every run we made, they came back with a run. I thought it was very resilient on our part. ... We've got grit. We're not the tallest team and we're not the strongest team, but this team plays together well. They're not going to give up and always find a way."

After Nathan Ottens (10 points) hit a 3 with 5:56 left in the fourth, the Golden Warriors were within five at 58-53, but Moline again answered with nine straight — five of those from Brock Harding, who had a terrific floor game with nine assists.