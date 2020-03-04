Growth spurt enhances Delzell's confidence, love for basketball

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Turn back the clock three years and Caleb Delzell was a 6-foot-1 guard running the point for Camanche’s junior varsity basketball team.
He was described as an adequate shooter and passer.
During that season, Delzell grew a couple inches. Several more inches came the following summer.
“I’d come to the bench after playing a while my freshman year and everything was hurting in my legs," Delzell said. “When you grow that fast, you get awkward and goofy. You don’t have that athleticism you’re used to having and it was a challenge for me.”
Eventually, it worked out for Delzell.
Now a 6-8 senior, Delzell has blossomed into a versatile all-state post for the Indians heading into next week’s Iowa Class 2A state tournament.
Delzell averages nearly 15 points, 8.6 rebounds and just shy of 3 assists per game. He’s on pace to finish among the top five in career scoring and rebounding for Camanche (21-3).
"I always liked basketball, but when I started to grow into my body a little bit, that's when I started to love the game," he said.
Those guard skills Delzell developed early on in his career, coupled with his growth spurt, has made him a difficult matchup for opposing teams.
He drained two 3-pointers in the opening minutes of last Saturday’s substate final win over West Burlington. He has recorded nine assists in the Indians’ three postseason contests. He also has displayed a mid-range game out of the high post.
“I’m not a guy that’s going to go for 30 (points), but I’ll be that guy that can give you 10 (points), 10 (rebounds) and maybe 10 (assists),” Delzell said. “I try and do a little bit of everything and not stick out in one category.”
There is no denying Delzell’s added height has been a chief factor in his basketball maturation, but Camanche coach Josh Davis said it extends beyond that.
The head coach raves about Delzell’s work ethic on the court and in the weight room. He’s also a three-sport athlete, a quarterback and receiver in football this past fall and also plays tennis in the spring.
“It is hard to zone us because he can pass so well from different areas of the floor," Davis said, “but his biggest strength is he can do everything well.
“People say he got taller, and yes he did, but there are a lot of 6-8 guys walking around that can’t do what he does. He has worked on his body a lot to gain strength.”
College interest has intensified because of it.
Division II Truman State has extended an offer along with most of the junior college programs in the state. Several Division I schools have shown up to get a glimpse.
Delzell, whose younger brother Michael is on the team, said his first order of business next week is helping Camanche claim its first state basketball title.
Still, it also is an opportunity for him to showcase his talent on a big stage in a competitive environment.
“If he has a good week, I think that will open some eyes at the higher level,” Davis said. “If he ends up going Division II, he’s going to be a great Division II player. If he ends up going to junior college, his ceiling is so high you never know where he’d be able to land after that.
“He’s very comfortable in his own skin. To go from absolutely off the radar as a freshman to what some call a top 15 senior (in Iowa), it shows how hard he’s worked on his game the past few years.”
Delzell is young for his grade level. He’ll graduate at age 17.
With that, Delzell has played against older athletes on the AAU circuit and never really had a chance to excel until the past year or two.
"It has been different for me because there were three or four guys in the grade below me that were older than me," he said, "but you're usually playing with kids in your grade level in AAU."
Delzell has a chance to finish on top with his close friends. Camanche plays Monticello in a state quarterfinal at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“We got pretty excited about making it to state (last Saturday), but we haven’t met our goal yet,” he said. “Our goal is a state championship, and all of us have that same mindset.
“We’ve got more games to play.”