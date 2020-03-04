Growth spurt enhances Delzell's confidence, love for basketball

He drained two 3-pointers in the opening minutes of last Saturday’s substate final win over West Burlington. He has recorded nine assists in the Indians’ three postseason contests. He also has displayed a mid-range game out of the high post.

“I’m not a guy that’s going to go for 30 (points), but I’ll be that guy that can give you 10 (points), 10 (rebounds) and maybe 10 (assists),” Delzell said. “I try and do a little bit of everything and not stick out in one category.”

There is no denying Delzell’s added height has been a chief factor in his basketball maturation, but Camanche coach Josh Davis said it extends beyond that.

The head coach raves about Delzell’s work ethic on the court and in the weight room. He’s also a three-sport athlete, a quarterback and receiver in football this past fall and also plays tennis in the spring.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“It is hard to zone us because he can pass so well from different areas of the floor," Davis said, “but his biggest strength is he can do everything well.

“People say he got taller, and yes he did, but there are a lot of 6-8 guys walking around that can’t do what he does. He has worked on his body a lot to gain strength.”

College interest has intensified because of it.