Guinn's play in the paint pushes Davenport North past Assumption

“We struggled in the half-court and just couldn’t find an identity,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “We struggled to put possessions together or make a couple shots in a row.”

“Cade did a nice job guarding (Prug). It was hard for us to get the ball into him. Maybe the pace of the game didn’t help either. We just couldn’t get him going.”

North kept the lead the entire second as Guinn began to heat up. Offensive rebounds gave the Wildcats second change opportunities and Guinn wasted no time putting back two buckets himself. Guinn had seven points and six rebounds in the second.

“Give (Guinn) a ton of credit,” Ewen said. “He is so crafty down there. Even when you know he is going to his left he is so shifty that he can still get a shot off. He works so hard and that’s why he is so tough to guard.”

North led 33-25 at half and only extended its advantage in the third quarter. The Wildcats began the second half on a 10-3 run behind five quick points from George Rucker. North’s defense was also impressive, holding Assumption to eight points, the Knights’ fewest of any quarter on Saturday.