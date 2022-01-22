Guinn's play in the paint pushes Davenport North past Assumption

Davenport North’s Cade Guinn stands out to begin with, towering over his competitors at 6-foot-5, but what Guinn did on the floor Saturday drew the eyes of everyone in the crowd.
The senior forward finished with a game-high 19 points and snagged 14 rebounds, earning a double-double just a few minutes into the third quarter.
The Wildcats never trailed behind the play of Guinn as North defeated Assumption 63-48, bringing the Knights’ seven game winning streak to a sudden halt.
“Cade is one of our hardest workers, captains and leaders,” North coach Marquez Davis said. “We look for him to set the tone early. Cade just got hot today. Anytime he gets hot like that we become a dangerous team because we can start kicking the ball out and playing inside out. Then, our offense really starts flowing.”
Guinn was a force in the paint, scoring all his points down low or at the free throw line after drawing contact. And it wasn’t like Guinn had the height advantage as he was going up against Assumption’s 6-foot-9 center, Ivan Prug.
“With someone that big, they are going to be high up so you just have to take it to them right into their chest to get those and-ones,” Guinn said. “Once you start getting those, it hypes the team up and everyone feeds off of that energy.”
The Wildcats’ (9-3, 8-1 MAC) Mike Lowery and KJ LaMonte were the ones who fed off Guinn’s success the most. Lowery (19 points) and LaMonte (14) made shots from beyond the arc to give North three scorers in double digits.
“It helps any coach when you can have multiple guys that can get it done,” Davis said. “Each night we are going to have a different guy that leads us in scoring. The guys have bought into that and it makes it fun because they are able to get joy out of seeing their teammates succeed because they understand the next night could be mine.”
North jumped out to a 9-2 lead, thanks to five early points by Lowery. Assumption (9-4, 7-3 MAC) responded with a 7-2 run of its own to cut the lead down to two at the midway point of the quarter, highlighted by a Prug and-one layup.
But Lowery struck again with another 3-pointer, and then the Wildcats ended the first quarter with four points in the final 10 seconds, all by LaMonte. The sophomore guard hit a pair of free throws before the Wildcats forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, lobbing it back down to LaMonte for a layup off the glass as time expired to extend North’s lead to 18-13.
And after that, Prug and the Knights struggled to get any offensive rhythm. Prug finished the game 1-8 from the field and Assumption never outscored North in any quarter.
“We struggled in the half-court and just couldn’t find an identity,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “We struggled to put possessions together or make a couple shots in a row.”
“Cade did a nice job guarding (Prug). It was hard for us to get the ball into him. Maybe the pace of the game didn’t help either. We just couldn’t get him going.”
North kept the lead the entire second as Guinn began to heat up. Offensive rebounds gave the Wildcats second change opportunities and Guinn wasted no time putting back two buckets himself. Guinn had seven points and six rebounds in the second.
“Give (Guinn) a ton of credit,” Ewen said. “He is so crafty down there. Even when you know he is going to his left he is so shifty that he can still get a shot off. He works so hard and that’s why he is so tough to guard.”
North led 33-25 at half and only extended its advantage in the third quarter. The Wildcats began the second half on a 10-3 run behind five quick points from George Rucker. North’s defense was also impressive, holding Assumption to eight points, the Knights’ fewest of any quarter on Saturday.
“It makes it easier to build a lead when you can make some shots,” Davis said. “We knew if we could extend it to 15 or 17 we could have an opportunity to put it away. That was our focus, to come out and be ready to play. I’m proud of our guys for responding out of the locker room like that.”
Assumption’s J.J. Stratman led a comeback attempt in the fourth, finishing with a team-high 17 points with five made 3s, to cut the North lead down to nine (57-48) with just under three minutes remaining.
“(Stratman) is a senior leader and that’s what we expect our of our guys,” Ewen said. “He didn’t quit and kept coming at it and found some open shots and knocked them down.”
Guinn put it away with a couple more baskets for the 63-48 final.
North will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central DeWitt on the road. Assumption will look to begin a new winning streak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Pleasant Valley.