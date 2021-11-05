Half-dozen new coaches greet MAC boys basketball scene

There are plenty of unknowns with any new high school season.
But when boys basketball teams across the Mississippi Athletic Conference get started later this month, the uncertainty is magnified.
Of the 10 MAC programs, six have new head coaches this winter — Assumption, Central DeWitt, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North and Muscatine.
“I thought about watching video tape of previous games from last year when I took over, but it is a waste of time,” Clinton's Andy Eberhart said Friday during the Davenport Noon Optimist Club's tip-off luncheon at the Davenport RiverCenter. “Everybody is going to be running different things.
“The early film exchange is definitely going to be necessary.”
Several of the programs promoted from within.
Ewen, a former head coach at North, was on Matt Fitzpatrick’s staff at Assumption last year. Ryan Hill served as Craig Wurdinger’s assistant at Davenport Central and Marquez Davis worked with Marc Polite at North.
Muscatine’s Luke Turelli was the sophomore coach for the Muskies last season.
"It is an exciting time for the MAC," Hill said. "It is a lot of fun getting to know these guys and learn some new styles. You'll have to watch film a little more closely with the new people here. It is going to be challenging yet a fun experience."
Clinton and Central DeWitt have coaches who were not directly involved with the program last year.
Eberhart, also Clinton’s activities director, takes over for Troy Ersland. Marty Marshall stepped in at Central DeWitt last July for Grady Gallagher, who left to take the same post at Western Dubuque.
Eberhart was the men's head coach at Ashford University from 1996-2010. Marshall coached at Midland a couple of years ago.
“I think it makes it more challenging with all the new coaches,” Marshall said. “Once I got the job, I started watching game film. You get an idea of their personnel coming up, but you don’t know what the mindset or philosophy is going to be. The nice thing being new myself, I didn’t know a whole lot to begin with.”
In a vote among the coaches, North Scott and Pleasant Valley — which return veteran coaches Shamus Budde and Steve Hillman — were dubbed as the league’s co-favorites. Assumption was projected third.
Davenport West’s David Robinson, entering his fourth season, is the fourth longest tenured coach in the MAC behind Budde, Hillman and Bettendorf’s Curtis Clark.
“I didn’t know it was that many new coaches,” Robinson admitted. “It threw me off. It is going to create a different flow pattern of what you’re used to seeing from certain teams. The scouting changes big time to see what they do with certain guys and how they work their offensive and defensive schemes.”