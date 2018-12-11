WHEATLAND, Iowa — Hunter Rickels had confidence in Max Hansen taking the final shot. Hansen didn’t have much confidence in himself.
“I’m not comfortable at all in that situation,” Hansen said. “Usually, I don’t do well in pressure situations.”
Hansen thrived on it Tuesday night.
The senior buried a corner 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left to help Calamus-Wheatland’s boys basketball team edge Easton Valley 76-75 in a Tri-Rivers Conference showdown.
It was Cal-Wheat’s only lead of the game as it rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half.
“When you can win in the conference, especially against a coach (Dan) Beck team, that is big,” Cal-Wheat coach Greg Rickels said. “It is tough to beat those guys.”
Easton Valley (5-1) had control early, lost it and then regained it. The River Hawks had a 63-51 cushion in the final minute of the third quarter.
But seven turnovers, thanks to Cal-Wheat's pressure, and 5 of 12 free-throw shooting from Easton Valley in the final quarter allowed the Warriors to get back into it.
“We kind of gave it away, didn’t we?” Beck said. “We had missed free throws, got out of control and didn’t stick with their good 3-point shooters down the stretch right after we just discussed it in timeouts.”
Hunter Rickels finished with a game-high 30 points, including 10 in the final quarter.
It was an assist from Rickels that won it.
After Curtis Hartung scored to nudge Easton Valley in front 75-73 with 26 seconds left, Cal-Wheat called timeout to set a play.
Rickels was expected to come off a high-ball screen. If a path was clear to the basket, the senior point guard could take it in and try to even the game.
Instead, Easton Valley bottled Rickels up as he drove into the lane. As the second defender collapsed on him, Rickels fed it to a wide-open Hansen in the right corner.
Hansen, without hesitation, launched it and drained it.
“I’m confident anyone taking that shot on our team,” Hunter Rickels said. “Everyone on our team, except our post kids, can shoot 3s. I had no hesitation in passing it to (Max).”
Hansen finished with 11 points, but it was just the second 3-pointer he attempted in the game.
“It didn’t feel great (off my hands),” Hansen said. “I didn’t have much time to get ready to shoot it. It wasn’t the best of shots, but I followed through real nice.”
Easton Valley had no timeouts left and the clock expired. The rest was a blur to Hansen as teammates rushed him to celebrate.
“I’ve never really had that happen to me so I didn’t know what to do,” Hansen said. “I just enjoyed the moment.”
Sophomore Kaleb Cornilsen paced Easton Valley with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jessen Weber, who didn’t miss a shot in the second half, finished with 20 points and Hartung chipped in 18.
“Our kids have a tendency to get somewhat comfortable when things are going well,” Beck said. “We need to get a little bit more fight, a little bit more grit and a little bit more intelligence. It’s early in the season, and we’ll get there.”
Caleb Banowetz and Kaden Schnede each had 14 points for the Warriors, who made seven 3-pointers in the second half to complete the comeback.
“We shoot a lot of 3s during practice,” coach Rickels said. “We’re a short team, only 10 guys. We tell our guards anytime they’re open, have your hands and feet ready and fire when you want.
“To see Max nail that big one, it couldn’t happen to a better kid.”