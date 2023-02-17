Davenport Central senior Brady Hanssen woke up Friday morning excited to play his final regular-season basketball game at George Marshall Gym.

He walked off the court feeling even better.

Hanssen, who averaged 4.7 points per game this season, hit nine of the 10 shots he attempted and finished with 26 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 65-57 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport Assumption.

“I woke up feeling good and was anxious the whole day, looking forward to the game and the chance to be out there with my teammates,’’ Hanssen said. “I was ready to go.’’

It took less than two minutes for that to become obvious.

Hanssen scored the game’s first five points, giving Central a 5-0 lead with 6 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the opening quarter when he hit the first of his five 3-point baskets.

Throughout the game, he displayed a knack for coming up big in big moments.

Hanssen watched a 3-pointer seemingly roll around forever before falling through the net with :31 to go in the second quarter, a bucket that provided the Blue Devils with their three-point margin at the half.

And as the Knights’ Braylon Thomsen scored 11 of his team-leading 13 points in the fourth quarter it was Hanssen who answered a run of eight straight points by Thomsen that had given Assumption a 48-46 lead with 5:40 remaining in the game.

Hanssen answered with a run of nine unanswered points of his own, tying the game on a basket with 4:58 to go and then putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay when he finished off a 5-of-6 game from 3-point range a little over 30 seconds later.

“Our guys did a good job of finding the guy with the hot hand all night,’’ Central coach Ryan Hill said.

Hill felt like his team’s three seniors – Hanssen, Tracy Hayslett and Charles Jones – set a tone that helped a team picked eighth in the MAC race finish above the prognostication.

“Those three guys have meant a lot to the program and they’ve provided us the type of leadership to bring this team together,’’ Hill said. “When things got tight in the fourth quarter, they helped us keep our composure and I feel like that shows the type of growth this team has had.’’

The Knights used 3-point baskets by Luke Klostermann and Thomsen to keep things close down the stretch, pulling within 57-56 following a score by Thomsen with 1:46 remaining.

But the last few of Assumption’s 18 turnovers positioned the Blue Devils to pull away late.

Jamarion Readus, who finished with 14 points, hit four three throws and Anthony Gott added a pair over the final 1:23 to secure the victory.

“I liked the way we battled after getting off to a slow start, but the 18 turnovers, that’s 18 extra possessions and you can’t do that,’’ Knights coach Joe Ewen said. “The couple we had in the last few minutes, that really made it tough for us.’’

Klostermann scored 12 points and Rico Byrd finished with nine Assumption (12-9, 10-8 MAC), while Hayslett had 11 for the Blue Devils including a pair on a goal tending call that extended a 59-56 lead with 1:06 remaining.

Hayslett scored eight of his points during a two-minute stretch in the second quarter, helping send Central (14-7, 12-6) on its way to a 32-29 lead at the half.

“We showed then what we’re made of,’’ Hanssen said. “We had to pick up our intensity in the second quarter and everybody on the team did that. We won this together. That’s what I’m going to remember, how we won as a team.’’