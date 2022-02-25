Harding and Pulliam combine for 40 to lead Moline to regional title over Minooka

MINOOKA — Playing a true road game in the IHSA Class 4A regional final seemed to rattle the Moline High School boys basketball team in the first quarter.

But only the first quarter.

Moline trailed Minooka 12-9 after eight minutes, a deficit that grew to six in the second quarter. However, the Maroons took the lead before halftime and never looked back for a 70-59 victory in the regional final Friday night at Minooka High School.

“Our guys did a great job and didn’t panic when they got down early,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “They just kept on playing and beat a quality team on their own court. That says a lot about our guys.”

It was Moline’s first regional title since the 2017-18 season, a long wait for many on the team after losing the opening round in 2019-20 before last year's state series was canceled because of COVID-19.

“(Losing that first game) my freshman year was tough, that’s been building on me this whole time,” junior Brock Harding said. “We have seniors that we didn’t want this to be their last game. We wanted to make it fun this postseason. Today was a good first step, but we aren’t done. The team is ready to go to the next round.”

Harding and senior Rob Pulliam energized the offense to bring the Maroons out of the slump in the first quarter. The duo combined for 40 points — 25 of which came in the second half.

Pulliam was most impressive in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his team-leading 22 points, all in the paint. He attacked the rim and seemed to float in the air for easy layups over smaller defenders.

“I know getting to the basket is one of my strong suits, so I have to get it there as much as I can,” Pulliam said. “I was able to finish tonight. I just did what I could do.”

Yet at the beginning, the Maroons didn’t start how they wanted. Both teams exhibited signs of nerves in the first few minutes, as three passes sailed out of bounds and five turnovers greeted the game by the 6:13 mark of the first quarter.

Moline shot just 3 of 12 from the field in the first with an offense that seemed to be going too fast for its own good. Minooka capitalized on this, and the Indians’ Trevor Hudak had eight points to give Minooka the 12-9 lead after one.

“We knew (Hudak) could do that, but we also said he is going to miss some,” Taylor said. “I told them we just needed to get his misses and go with it when he does.”

Hudak made his first four shots but then missed two in the second, and that’s when Moline got going.

Things changed quickly when Moline started attacking inside. Harding drew defenders and then found Trey Taylor two possessions in a row in the paint for four quick points. Then, Harding did it himself with a pull-up 3 followed by an and-one to give Moline its first lead and extend it to 21-17 by the mask timeout.

“Our defense really picked us up,” Harding said. “We came out slow and weren’t hitting shots, but we got some steals and layups and then it was just fun to play.”

After making three shots in the first quarter, Moline made four shots in the first four minutes of the second quarter.

Minooka’s Darren Anderson got two driving layups to drop to keep the Indians close, but Moline led 26-23 at half thanks to some late free throws by Harding and Grant Welch. Moline had five points at the free throw line at the break, while Minooka didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half.

Moline came out with a press in the third quarter, and with Pulliam’s driving taking over the Maroon offense, the lead swelled to double digits. Pulliam made five straight shots from the field in the third, all layups.

“We put the ball in (Pulliam’s) hands and he is so good,” coach Taylor said. “He is so athletic, but he is so good at making quick decisions. He can score, but can also dish it out to the right guy. But more importantly, he guarded (Ricky) Hill Jr. the whole night and he only had (two points) at half. Rob made him work for it all night.”

Stopping Hill Jr. was a big point of emphasis for the Maroons, and they did a good job of it.

After Pulliam’s takeover, Harding closed the third quarter with four points to make it 48-37 Moline heading into the fourth.

After that, Minooka never got the margin below eight. Hill finished with 21 points, but Kyle Taylor, Harding and Welch were a combined 16 of 18 from the charity stripe in the fourth to seal the regional title.

“When we get the right guys to the line, we expect to make them,” Sean Taylor said. “Kyle and Brock are 86 percent plus from the line this year. We wanted it in their hands.”

Four Maroons ended in double figures (Pulliam 22, Harding 18, Taylor 12 and Welch 10).

Moline will face Normal Community (32-1) in the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pekin High School. The Ironmen defeated the Maroons 60-47 on Feb. 12, but Pulliam missed the game with an ankle injury.

