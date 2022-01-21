Harding and Pulliam have big nights as Moline cruises past Galesburg

Leading by four with two minutes to go in the second quarter, Moline’s Brock Harding decided to put the game out of reach.
The highly recruited Division I athlete suddenly went on a tear, knocking down four shots from beyond the arc to change the game in just 120 seconds. Three of them were in a row, and the large crowd inside Wharton Field House continued to get louder and louder as the Maroons ran away to a 76-49 win over Galesburg Friday.
“I just knew we had to get some points going because they were catching up a little bit,” Harding said. “We went up big early, but we let them get back in it and give them some confidence. I think our team did a great job of boxing out and rebounding, and I was hitting my shots tonight.”
A 27-23 Moline lead swelled to 43-25 thanks to Harding and Rob Pulliam, and from there the game was out of reach.
Moline’s momentum continued into the third quarter and a running clock greeted the fourth.
Not only was Harding hitting his shots, ending the night with a game-high 24 points, but Pulliam played one of the best defensive nights of his career. The senior guard forced five turnovers in the first half and created easy buckets for himself in transition.
“When I go out there in the court I want to be the best defender in the Western Big 6,” Pulliam said. “I have to give full effort in my defense because I know it’s going to translate into offense. Defense is so big to me the more I realize it. It just creates so much more offense for me. I will have a good game if I play good defense.”
Kyle Taylor and Grant Welch also joined the party, helping Moline (19-3, 6-2 WB6) knock down 12 shots from beyond the arc.
“That’s who we are,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “Whether its Kyle or Brock or Grant or Rob, we have four guys that can shoot the ball and stretch the defense out. That opens up penetration for others.”
Three Maroons finished in double-digits (Harding 24, Pulliam 14, Taylor 13), but Welch and Trey Taylor also added eight points.
“When shots fall, we become unstoppable,” Pulliam said.
Knocking down shots helps, but Moline was relentless in its 11th straight victory. The Maroons forced jump balls on loose balls, contested Galesburg (18-5, 4-4 WB6) shots and never allowed the Silver Streaks to crawl back in it after building a double-digit lead in the second.
“We knew Galesburg was going to come at us hard because we beat them pretty bad down there (77-59 on Dec. 2), so we knew they were going to have a lot of energy at the jump. We knew we had to match that energy, and I thought we matched it with a little bit more energy tonight.”
The energy Harding mentioned was noticeable in the first. Moline began the game firing on all cylinders with three turnovers that turned into a 9-2 lead. Pulliam forced two of those turnovers and took them down the court for layups in transition and had six points before the mask timeout.
But Galesburg responded with an 8-0 run, sparked by two and-ones from Jeremiah Babers, to cut the Moline lead down to three points. A pair of free throws from Trey Taylor stopped the bleeding, and then Grant Welch sunk a 3 from the left wing as time expired in the first quarter to give the Maroons a 23-15 lead after one.
Keon Derry, Galesburg’s leading scoring and top rebounder, took over in the second quarter with seven early points to get the game back down to four points. Pulliam put a stop to that though, when he created his third steal of the game, crossed over an opponent on his way to the rim and finished with a highlight reel dunk.
“(Pulliam’s) game is just steadily improving and it’s because of all the work he puts in,” Taylor said. “He can do so much. He can score offensively and put a lot of pressure on the ball, he does a lot of good things.”
Harding’s frenzy from beyond the arc followed suit as Moline ended the second quarter on an 11-0 run to make it 43-25 at halftime.
In the second half, Pulliam, Harding and Welch continued to lay it on the Silver Streaks. Turnovers piled up, 16 total for Galesburg, and Moline went ahead 54-28 before the mask timeout.
“We wanted to keep the pressure on them and play up-tempo,” Taylor said. “I thought we started making them take contested shots and we were taking care of the ball. We just consistently kept the pressure on them.”
Moline extended the lead to 67-35 by the end of the third and earned a running clock. Senior Alec Ponder found minutes in the fourth, and scored five points off of the bench.
The game ended with all five Moline starters on the bench for the entire fourth quarter.
“We are playing really well,” Pulliam said. “Everyone is into it and comes into practice and works hard every day. It’s transitioning into the games.”
Moline will look to make it 12 in a row when it plays next at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Geneseo on the road.