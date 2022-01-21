Harding and Pulliam have big nights as Moline cruises past Galesburg

Leading by four with two minutes to go in the second quarter, Moline’s Brock Harding decided to put the game out of reach.

The highly recruited Division I athlete suddenly went on a tear, knocking down four shots from beyond the arc to change the game in just 120 seconds. Three of them were in a row, and the large crowd inside Wharton Field House continued to get louder and louder as the Maroons ran away to a 76-49 win over Galesburg Friday.

“I just knew we had to get some points going because they were catching up a little bit,” Harding said. “We went up big early, but we let them get back in it and give them some confidence. I think our team did a great job of boxing out and rebounding, and I was hitting my shots tonight.”

A 27-23 Moline lead swelled to 43-25 thanks to Harding and Rob Pulliam, and from there the game was out of reach.

Moline’s momentum continued into the third quarter and a running clock greeted the fourth.

Not only was Harding hitting his shots, ending the night with a game-high 24 points, but Pulliam played one of the best defensive nights of his career. The senior guard forced five turnovers in the first half and created easy buckets for himself in transition.