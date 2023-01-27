Harding breaks all-time scoring record; Moline takes down Rock Island

With the all-time scoring record in sight, Brock Harding wasted no time writing himself into the Moline High School basketball history books.

The senior guard jumped a pass in the second quarter, beat his man down the court, and kissed the ball high off the glass and watched it rattle home for his 1,678 career points as a Maroon – a school record.

Harding then knocked down three 3s on his next four shot attempts and helped Moline cruise past Rock Island 94-66 on Friday at Wharton Field House. The University of Iowa commit had a game-high 23 points by halftime and finished with 30 despite sitting the final three minutes of the third and the entire fourth quarter.

“I knew I was pretty close to the record coming in, but I wasn’t exactly sure how much I needed,” Harding said. “It’s cool for sure to break it because I got to watch Deonte (Billups) break it with my brother, and to pass him is a great feeling. He’s a great player.

“But to be honest, it’s not what I’m focused on. I want to make a run in the postseason and that’s what our entire team is focused on right now.”

Harding now sits at 1,696 points for his career, 20 more than Billups (1,676), who held the record heading into Friday night’s game. Moline coach Sean Taylor coached both Harding and Billups, and knew Harding was going to be special from the moment he suited up for the Maroons.

“From the first day he got the ball as a freshman, he’s worked and led the team,” Taylor said. “He kept on getting better and better and he’s only continued to do that. I’m really impressed with his total body of work. I’m very happy for him and I love going to battle with him every night. He’s such an outstanding competitor and obviously a great player.

“I mean, Moline has such a rich history of great players. Deonte has a chance to be the leading scorer at Purdue Fort Wayne, so to pass somebody in points who was as good as that, all the other great players, it’s quite an accomplishment.”

As for the game, Rocky (15-9, 5-5 WB6) kept it competitive in the first quarter until Harding and the Maroons (21-3, 10-0 WB6) took off in the second.

Rock Island junior guard KJ LaMonte scored 11 points in the first and trimmed the deficit to three with less than 10 seconds remaining. But Grant Welch (19 points) hit a 3 at the buzzer – one of his five triples in the game – to put Moline ahead 20-14 going into the second.

And then Harding took over.

The future Hawkeye collected three steals, knocked down three 3s and finished with 16 points in the second quarter to put Moline ahead 44-27 at the break. Harding went into the locker room with nearly half of Moline's points, and just four less than Rocky's total.

“We knew we were going to have to come out with some energy because we knew that they (Rock Island) were going to want to get back at us for what we did at their place earlier this season (78-40 Moline victory),” Harding said. “I thought we came out hot early and out-rebounded them, which is what led to fast breaks and open layups.”

Moline’s Owen Freeman, another Iowa commit, picked up his second foul in the first quarter and played limited minutes the rest of the half. However, the Maroons got significant contributions from Welch, Trey Taylor (11 points) and Braden Freeman (eight points) with Owen Freeman (11 points) on the bench.

“The rest of the team knew we were going to have to pick it up,” Harding said. “Grant Welch did a great job stepping up and making timely shots, and so did Jasper (Ogburn). Trey was a physical force in the paint and Braden Freeman gave us great minutes on the defensive end. That was a complete team win.”

LaMonte finished with 21 points and Cameron Atkinson added 14, but the Rocks committed 16 turnovers and with both teams’ starters on the bench late in the fourth, Moline earned a running clock against Rock Island for the second time this season.

“That’s not something you expect coming into it, so when you can go out there and do that it’s fun,” Welch said. “This rivalry has a really deep history, so it’s special.”

The rivalry showed its colors multiple times throughout. Cameron Figgs was ejected in the first quarter for shoving Ogburn, and both Terrmell Akers and Harding received technical fouls in the second half.

At 10-0 in Western Big 6 play, a win against Quincy on Friday would give the Maroons a two-game lead with three to go.

“Coach Taylor always tells us that this is when really good teams start playing at their best, and I feel like we are doing a great job of that right now,” Harding said. “We are starting to mesh together, and everyone is shooting it really well. That’s exactly what we want.”