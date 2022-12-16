Harding charges Moline in second half to take down Quincy

Brock Harding took the game into his own hands in the closing moments of the third quarter.

In the final 10 seconds, Harding crossed over his opponent and sank a floater to put Moline up six with four seconds left. Then, he stole the inbounds pass and found Grant Welch to put the Maroons up eight as the buzzer sounded.

Harding’s teammates flew off the bench and celebrated with the senior point guard, who was flexing and screaming on the court.

Moline extended the lead to double digits in the fourth and took down Quincy 56-44 on Friday at Wharton Field House. Harding finished with a team-high 19 points and five steals.

“In my opinion, that was the play of the game,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “I’m old, but it reminded me of Larry Bird stealing it against Isaiah (Thomas). I mean, he scored, then stole it and we got the bucket again. It was unbelievable. It brought back memories.

“It gave us all the momentum and it probably took a little fire away from them because it’s deflating to give up a bucket at the end of the quarter.”

The Maroons (7-1, 4-0 WB6) knew that all too well after Quincy’s Tyler Sprick hit a buzzer-beating layup to put the Blue Devils ahead 23-21 at halftime.

Moline outscored Quincy 35-21 in the second half behind the play of Harding, but the game wasn’t pretty for the Maroons for the first 16 minutes.

The No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A failed to make a 3 the entire game and outside of Trey Taylor and Owen Freeman, shot just 2-for-12 at the break. However, the big-man duo knocked down a combined seven shots and combined for 17 points – all of which were in the paint. Moline led 11-5 after the first quarter, but had trouble putting it together offensively in the second.

“In the first half they did a good job controlling the pace and slowing us down, which they know we don’t like to do, so coach (Taylor) talked at halftime about speeding them up a little bit and creating havoc,” said Harding.

And that’s exactly what happened. Moline held Quincy (8-1 3-1 WB6) to just seven points in the third and three points for the first six minutes of the fourth.

“It’s a testament to how hard our guys worked,” Harding said. “We knew we didn’t shoot well, but we created chaos defensively and won the game in other ways. That’s what we want to see going forward.”

Freeman finished with 17 points, and Trey Taylor added 13 more and nine boards.

“We knew our defense was great from the start,” Trey Taylor said. “We just had to get our offense going and knew that started with looks inside.”

The pair held down the offensive end until Harding got going, but Jasper Ogburn was the Maroons’ force defensively.

The senior guard was tasked with guarding sophomore Bradley Longcor, a first-team All-WB6 member a year ago, but Longcor was held scoreless heading into the fourth and finished the day 2 of 13 from the floor.

“We always talk about team defense, but it’s got to start with someone and that was Jasper Ogburn,” Sean Taylor said. “Jasper took it upon himself to guard (Longcor) and he’s not easy to guard. He can shoot it, he can guard, he’s taller than Jasper and he might be a little quicker, but nobody is tougher than Jasper in this whole league. I love the fire he brings. We are just better when he is on the court.”

Moline extended the lead to 51-36 before Quincy hit a few shots in the final 90 seconds.

Coach Taylor’s squad is used to scoring over 80 a game, but Moline displayed the ability to win any type of game Friday night.

“You’re going to have to win (low-scoring games) against good teams,” Sean Taylor said. “Tomorrow we are playing PV (Pleasant Valley) and they are going to want to keep it in the 40s and 50s too. Against good teams we just have to play this team, but we feel like we can win those type of games.”

The Maroons are now the only undefeated team left in conference play.

“Last year we lost to Quincy early and that hurt us, Harding said. “We were always trailing (in the standings) after that, so we knew this year we wanted to get wins early so we could be at the top. We’ve done a great job of that.”