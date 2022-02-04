Harding drops 30 as Moline snaps Quincy's undefeated conference record

Quincy’s undefeated reign in the Western Big is no more.

And Moline’s Brock Harding is to thank for that.

The junior guard dropped 30 points and controlled both sides of the ball as Moline led from start to finish in its 76-57 victory over Quincy on Friday at Wharton Field House.

“Before the game, we all saw a little quote from the opposing coach that they expected to win tonight,” Harding said. “We took that to heart a little bit because we don’t think it’s easy to win at Wharton. We have the best fans. I think we did a great job at taking it to them right away.”

Harding had 10 in the first quarter and didn’t stop there. The Moline (23-3, 9-2 WB6) guard earned charges, dished it out to teammates and jumped passes to keep Quincy looking up at the scoreboard all night.

“That’s just the same thing we have seen all year from him,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “He controls it. He can shoot it and he can pass it. That’s how he plays. He is a special guard.”

Quincy’s (19-5, 10-1 WB6) special guard, Jeremiah Talton, was held to 13 points. Talton drained three shots from beyond the arc, but was rarely able to get the ball in his hands to create points by himself. Taylor gave Moline guard Grant Welch credit for holding down Quincy’s scoring weapon.

“They did a good job of being physical with (Talton) and taking him out of what he wants to do,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “Defensively they executed their game plan well and they kept us from being able to move the ball around. We had a lot of stagnant possessions. When we aren’t moving offensively, we aren’t very good. That showed tonight.”

Despite keeping it close on scoreboard in the first half, Quincy’s inability to create open looks was noticeable after the tip. Quincy had to rely on shots from beyond the arc to stay in the game. It got those from Talton and Bradley Longcor at times, but Moline was creating turnovers leading to easy shots.

“When you are turning the ball over, you aren’t getting shots,” Douglas said. “And Moline got shots. It’s a simple game when you break it down like that. When we have sloppy possessions offensively and (Moline) doesn’t miss a lot of shots in the first half, we have to be better.”

Trey Taylor, Moline’s freshman forward, hit three of the first five shots for the Maroons to give Moline a 10-9 lead at the first mask timeout. Moline isn’t a team known for its height or size, but Taylor used his body to create separation in the paint for good looks inside five feet.

“Trey was aggressive in the beginning,” Taylor said. “He will tell you – at Quincy he got outplayed – but tonight he outplayed them.”

Quincy’s offense was sporadic in the first quarter, but still managed to put up points when it needed too. Six different Blue Devils scored in the first eight minutes to help overcome five early turnovers.

But Harding took over the quarter in the final two minutes by shooting 4-4 from the field for 10 points — including a buzzer beating 3 to give Moline a 20-15 lead after the first.

Quincy’s most reliant offense in the first half until Talton and Langcor got going was freshman forward Keshaun Thomas. Whether it was Taylor or Maddux Dieckman guarding the big man down low, Thomas displayed good foot work to get open looks in the paint to have eight points at half.

Moline’s Welch also got hot and had eight points in the second quarter — all within 10 feet of the basket — to keep Moline ahead by six or eight points the entire quarter. Talton hit a pair of timely 3s to keep the Blue Devils close, but Harding had five points in the final minute and a half to give the Maroons a 41-34 lead into the break.

“Offensively we were really good in the first half,” Taylor said. “We just wanted to keep grinding on defense and I think all five of them did it collectively. It’s team defense.”

That’s when the game changed at the beginning of third quarter.

Quincy turned it over four times in a little over three minutes and Moline didn’t waste a single one to take advantage of. Harding rattled in a 3 from the right corner to begin the third and then threw it down the court for a Rob Pulliam reverse layup to give Moline a 46-34 lead just a minute into the second half.

“It’s just what these guys do,” Taylor said. “They wanted to get a stop and a score to start the half and that’s what they did. They keep battling the entire game.”

Moline extended its lead from 10 to 17 points in the final 3:15 of the third quarter after a Quincy technical foul and a Harding and-one layup that electrified the crowd. Langcor hit a 3 in the closing seconds, but Moline led 59-45 heading into the fourth.

“We weren’t focused in the way we needed to be against a good Moline team or any Western Big 6 game on the road," Douglas said.

Moline extended the lead to 20 at one point in the fourth. Quincy never got it down below 14 in the final eight minutes.

The mostly-full Wharton crowd left home happy as the Maroons extended their winning streak to 15 games. Moline sits just one game back of a share of the conference title after Friday’s result.

“We knew coming in that they were an undefeated team and we lost to them earlier,” Harding said. “We came in with some confidence. We wanted to come in and take care of business and I thought we did that.”

Moline’s Welch added 12 and Taylor had 11. Pulliam finished with 10 to give Moline four scorers in double figures. Quincy’s Langor had a team-high 15 points and Talton tallied 13. Thomas finished with 11.

Moline will return to the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Sterling at Wharton.

