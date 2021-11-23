Harding, Moline open season with fast start and big win over Limestone

Brock Harding helped lead an explosive offensive showing as the Moline boys basketball team got off to a fast start in Tuesday’s season-opening win at Wharton Field House.
The Maroons beat Bartonville Limestone 96-59 as part of the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament. The game was played at Wharton with the Moline girls picking up a 61-36 win in Galesburg.
Moline's junior point guard helped push the pace on both ends of the floor, scoring 12 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter. Harding added five assists and seven rebounds through three quarters and shot 3-of-4 from deep.
Four Maroons scored in double figures as Moline made 11-of-21 3-pointers in the win.
Opening the season on the home floor in front of a live crowd fed into the energy. Fans were not allowed last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was good to get back in front of them. They bring a bunch of energy and we had a bunch of energy from the jump,” Harding said. “The big thing is just keeping that going throughout the season.”
Pushing the pace on offense and having active hands on defense helped create open shots and force turnovers. Limestone had seven of its 14 turnovers in the first quarter as Moline led 32-14 after one and 66-31 at halftime.
“We have a bunch of guys that can get up and down quick, and I think that’s our biggest strength,” Harding said. “I feel like our conditioning is one of the best in the state.”
Grant Welch (4-6 3s) scored 14 points, Kyle Taylor added 12, and Rob Pulliam had 10 for Moline as 11 Maroons scored.
Jacob Borrowman (14 points), Cooper Waibel (13), and Clayton Bell (11) led the Class 3A Rockets offensively.
“We’ve got five dudes that can shoot the ball at all times, so it’s just fun always knowing I have a guy to pass it to and they’ll always knock down the shots," Harding said. "Everybody plays for each other and it’s just a great team.”
Recruiting interest picked up for Harding last offseason, but his only focus now is helping the team win.
“I don’t really have any personal goals this year,” Harding said. “I just want to make it far with my team, win conference for sure, and then make a postseason run.”
Moline coach Sean Taylor said he has a skilled group that shares the ball well.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can score,” said Taylor.
He added Maddux Dieckman (3-3 FGs, six points, five rebounds) and Trey Taylor (four points) also played well.
The Maroons don’t have much size to lean on again this year, but defense will still dictate the team’s success.
“We had a lot of guys step up and do a good job for the first game,” Taylor said. “If we can get after it defensively and if we can rebound the ball successfully, we’re going to have a good year.”