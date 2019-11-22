Healthy Peeters hopes to power Knights over substate final hurdle

Peeters had surgery in April and was back on the court in June.

"I'm miles ahead of where I was at before," he said. "I'm not afraid to go out and get a rebound. At times last year, I wasn't as eager to attack or dive for a loose ball because my knee would be in extreme pain afterward.

"I'm playing fearless and confident in everything I'm doing now."

That's why Fitzpatrick believes Peeters will be one of the most dominant players in the MAC and in 3A.

"His explosiveness right now is incredible," Fitzpatrick said. "He's going to have an incredible year for us."

Peeters has shared the lead role with Dylan Peeters, Trent Fitzpatrick or Ray Thrapp at some point the past two seasons.

Coach Fitzpatrick said the offense will go through Peeters, who has scholarship offers from Winona State and McKendree University.

"I'm ready and prepared to be that guy," Peeters said. "From my freshman year, I've sat on the sideline and saw that player from every team and what it takes to be that guy and how hard you need to work."

Peeters is certain to draw plenty of defensive attention.