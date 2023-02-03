Fans were treated with extra basketball as Sherrard outlasted Erie-Prophetstown 62-59 in extra time for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

In recent action on January 27, Sherrard faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge . For a full recap, click here. Erie-Prophetstown took on Orion on January 27 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.