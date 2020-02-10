Heiser's late 3 powers Knights past Wildcats

The Davenport North boys basketball team was going to make certain that Sean Peeters didn't beat them in the closing seconds Monday night.
So another Assumption senior came to the rescue.
Grayson Heiser, who had made only one 3-pointer in the past four games, buried a shot from the top of the key with nine seconds remaining to spur Class 3A third-ranked Assumption past North 49-48 at Assumption High School.
Heiser called it the biggest shot of his career. It was his first game-winner since the fifth grade.
"I'm always confident," Heiser said. "In that moment, I had to do it for my team. I needed to make up for my turnovers earlier in the game."
After Alec Brown split a pair of free throws to give North (12-5, 9-3 MAC) a 48-46 lead with 25 seconds left, Assumption designed a play for Peeters.
But as Heiser pitched the ball to Peeters, who already had 26 points in the game, North crowded the Mississippi Athletic Conference's leading scorer.
Peeters dribbled into the lane and saw Heiser's defender sag off him. He found his teammate and Heiser swished the open jumper.
"We've always said, 'Grayson, you're a really, really good 3-point shooter when you fight to get your feet set and shoot rhythm 3s,'" Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "I'm really proud of him."
North had one final chance to win the game.
Brown took the inbounds pass, raced up the court and launched a contested 3-pointer that fell short as time ran out.
"We were trying to get downhill and get to the rim," North coach Marc Polite said. "We wanted to force some help and kick it out.
"We got a decent look but not the shot we wanted."
The win moves Assumption (15-3, 10-3) into a second-place MAC tie with Davenport Central. North Scott can clinch at least a share of the conference crown with a win over North on Thursday.
More importantly for the Knights, the victory likely solidifies a No. 1 or 2 seed for their 3A substate.
"It is just huge for us to be in these situations as we get closer to the postseason," Fitzpatrick said. "You can't simulate this in practice."
Assumption bolted out to an 18-5 cushion behind 11 points from Peeters. North, though, responded with a 16-7 surge to get within one by halftime.
"We really prepared well and knew they were going to try and speed us up," Peeters said. "We did a good job handling it early, but we let it get to us that second and third quarters."
The Wildcats held the lead for the majority of the fourth quarter. Junior Jayden Houston finished with a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds.
Mehki Jacobs gave North a 47-43 lead with less than 2 minutes left, but Assumption sophomore Noah Mack answered with 3-pointer. He had a dozen points.
"We did a good job of doing things necessary to win that game, but we got a little bit sloppy in the last couple of minutes," Polite said.
"Even though it is late in the season, we haven't been in a lot of games like this where we had to gut some things out down the stretch. I like how we defended, but their kid stepped up and made a big shot."