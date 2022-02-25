Hempstead outlasts North in substate semifinal

It needed one more rebound. One more made free throw. One more 50-50 ball.

The Davenport North boys’ basketball team was on the brink of getting to a Class 4A substate final Friday night, but it could not finish the game off.

Kellen Strohmeyer buried a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining and North’s final attempt missed the mark as Dubuque Hempstead escaped with a 52-51 triumph at North High School.

“Woulda, coulda, shoulda,” North sophomore KJ Lamonte said. “There were a bunch of little things we could have done to win this game and we didn’t do them.”

Hempstead (13-10) moves on to play Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday night in Clinton for a trip to the state tournament. North sees its first season under head coach Marquez Davis end at 15-7.

“I just feel for my seniors because I know they weren’t ready to be done yet,” Davis said.

In a game that featured 14 lead changes and neither team leading by more than seven points, North built its biggest margin at 48-42 with 6 minutes, 23 seconds left after a Lamonte basket.

The Wildcats mustered only one more field goal the remainder of the game as Hempstead 6-foot-10 senior Cameron Fens altered several shot attempts and blocked a couple others in the final quarter.

“He’s a load,” Davis said. “Any time you’re playing against someone (6-10) who is as long and as athletic as he is, it is going to make it tough inside to score.”

Between that and North missing three fourth-quarter free throws, it couldn’t extend its lead. Hempstead continued to plug away and crawled within two with 1:49 left.

After another empty trip for North, Hempstead looked to get the ball inside to Fens in the final half-minute. He missed a couple of attempts, but North never could corral the rebound.

On Fens’ second offensive rebound, he kicked out to Strohmeyer and the 6-foot-4 senior buried his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put Hempstead in front.

“Definitely the biggest shot of my career,” said Strohmeyer, who had a game-high 24 points. “It felt really good. Cameron got that board and I was ready to shoot it.”

North had chances to come up with the rebound. It never could.

“It was almost like we had butter on our fingers,” Davis said.

The Wildcats had time to answer, but they couldn’t get into the lane and Lamonte’s 3-point try from the top of the key was short.

“I didn’t put enough on it,” said Lamonte, who finished with a team-high 16 points.

Hempstead’s Derek Leicht hauled in the rebound and was fouled with 0.2 seconds left. As the foul was called, multiple Hempstead students spilled onto the court to celebrate. Davis was pleading for the officials to call a technical foul, but it did not happen.

“It is tough when people run on the floor, multiple eyes miss it and you don’t get the technical that you should,” Davis said.

Leicht missed the one-and-one and time ran out. Fens joined Strohmeyer in double figures with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

“We did everything we needed to do there in the last 25 seconds,” Strohmeyer said. “We knew North was a good team and this is a very tough atmosphere to play in. It was rowdy out there tonight.”

Nolan Mosier, who hadn’t played in a couple of months because of a knee injury, came off the bench to score 14 points for the Wildcats.

“Such a gutsy performance for him,” Davis said. “He worked his tail off every single day in our training room and doing his rehab to give himself a chance to come back.”

The Wildcats say goodbye to six seniors, including starters Mike Lowery, George Rucker and Cade Guinn. North does return a good nucleus with Lamonte, TreVon Coney and Mosier.

“This entire season was about taking a step in the right direction, setting a foundation and culture we wanted to have for our Wildcats going into the next five to 10 years,” Davis said. “Our seniors have helped solidify the situation we had this year.

“We’re going to hit the drawing board hard this offseason and hopefully avenge some of this next year.”

