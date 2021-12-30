Holiday tournament roundup: Geneseo, UTHS finish with wins in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. — Bristol Lewis scored a game-high 25 points and hauled in 11 rebounds as the Geneseo boys basketball team beat Belvidere North 49-47 in overtime Thursday in the consolation championship of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.
Lewis, named to the all-tournament team, was 6 of 8 from the field and 12 of 12 from the foul line to help Geneseo finish the tournament with a 3-1 mark. He scored all four of the Maple Leafs' points in the extra four-minute session.
Despite committing 23 turnovers, Geneseo (6-8) survived thanks to 60% shooting and limiting Belvidere North (8-7) to 29.6% accuracy.
Thomas Hensen had 10 points and eight boards for the Maple Leafs, who led for nearly 31 minutes of the 36-minute contest.
Ethan Andre finished with 24 points for Belvidere North.
UT gets it 'Wright': United Township guard De'Vontay Wright poured in a career-high nine 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 29 points as the Panthers finished play in the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic with a 70-57 victory over LaSalle-Peru on Thursday.
The Panthers were 13-for-28 from beyond the arc and 13 of 14 at the foul line to finish the tournament 2-2 and move above .500 for the season at 8-7.
Darius Rogers had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench for coach Ryan Webber's team. Mahki Johnson finished with 11 points.
The Panthers built an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter before LaSalle-Peru rallied and got within four points with less than two minutes left in the game. John Riva had 22 points to lead LaSalle-Peru, which had 17 turnovers.
Wright was named to the all-tournament team.
Girls
Moline falls in final: Hononegah had too much for the Moline girls basketball team Thursday in the final game of the 38th annual Komaromy Classic at Dundee-Crown.
Hononegah, which connected on seven 3-pointers, raced out to a 19-point lead in the first half en route to a 59-24 triumph in the consolation championship.
Haley Warren led three Hononegah players in double figures with 15 points.
Paige Melton had six points to pace Moline, which did not attempt a foul shot in the game.
Caroline Hazen and Nai'lah Anderson made the all-tournament team for the Maroons, who return to action next Thursday at home against Western Big 6 Conference leader Geneseo.