Holiday Tournament Roundup: Maroons win consolation championship

PEKIN — Moline won a trophy for the second year in a row at the Pekin Holiday Tournament, just not the same one as last season.
The Maroons, who won last year's tournament title, beat Lake Zurich 37-29 in a slow-paced game to secure the consolation championship with three straight victories. Moline only shot 29 times from the field and held possession as much as it could to prevent Lake Zurich from making a comeback after leading 28-18 after three quarters.
Coach Sean Taylor knew his 9-5 team was going to have to keep the ball under control when possible and the Maroons succeeded, only having seven turnovers.
“We knew from their style of play that we were going to have to grind it out in the half court,” Taylor said. “Each possession was important and our guys handled the ball well.”
Ryne Schimmel and Brock Harding got the shooting started early for Moline with two early makes each to get the Maroons offense going.
Harding finished with nine points on 2-of-6 from the field and Schimmel had 14 on 5-of-13. The Maroons went 8-of-19 from 3-point range.
UT finishes 8th: After a great comeback win in the opening round against Pattonville, Mo., the United Township boys' basketball team dropped its next three games, including a 55-43 loss to No. 2 seeded Rockford Boylan in Saturday's seventh place game.
UT (5-8) was forced to get creative with lineups after several key players were sat out due to missing a scouting session for the game. Coach Ryan Webber wasn’t pleased with having to teach his team that lesson during a key game against a tough team, but said he didn’t have a choice.
“Pekin has taught us a lot about ourselves and about life,” Webber said. “Today wasn’t the day for life lessons against a state ranked team.”
Sammie Strother and Darius Rogers both did not play and Daslah Geadeyan and Malykai Trice played limited minutes.
Leafs stunned in consolation bracket defeat: Trailing by eight points with 5:07 to play, East Dubuque came back to stun the Geneseo boys in consolation bracket play at the Chuck Dayton Classic at DeKalb High School.
Isaiah Rivera led the Maple Leafs with 28 points and 12 rebounds, but Kyle Traphagan (14 points) was the only other Geneseo player with more than four points.
E-P edges Orion at Warkins: For the second straight year, the Erie-Prophetstown and Orion boys' basketball teams met with a spot in the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic title game at stake.
And for the second straight year, the meeting of Three Rivers Conference clubs came down to the final seconds, and with the same outcome. After seeing the Chargers rally from a 16-point deficit, the hosting E-P Panthers pulled out a 53-51 win.
E-P will face Sterling Newman (12-2) for the second straight year in the title game.