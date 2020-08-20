Holiday tourney cancellations a part of changes

The Rock Island boys basketball team will have to wait if it hopes to three-peat as the champion at the State Farm Classic.
The 64-team high school holiday tournament has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated schedule limitations are being put in place by the Illinois High School Association.
“Going there has always been a great experience for our team and while this is something we sort of expected to happen given the situation, it’s still a tough thing,’’ Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said. “The hopes our kids had of three-peating will be delayed a year.’’
The tournament in Bloomington-Normal traditionally features a field that includes 16-team large school and small school divisions for both boys and girls.
Boys basketball teams from Annawan and Rock Island and girls teams from Annawan, Geneseo, Rock Island, Rock Island Alleman and Sherrard participated in the State Farm Classic last season.
In announcing the cancellation on its Facebook page, organizers said the decision was made to “ensure the safety of all participants’’ and adhere to IHSA and state guidelines.
The state's largest tournament isn’t the only one that will be impacted.
Nearly every existing tournament in the state does not meet current guidelines which limit the size of events and place geographic limits on what opponents a school can schedule.
Even the timing is impacted.
With winter sports practices scheduled to begin on Nov. 16, competition for Illinois high school basketball teams will not begin until the week after Thanksgiving.
That will prompt the cancellation of Rock Island’s decades-old Thanksgiving Classic, which has featured both boys and girls teams the past two years.
“It’s been a fun chance for fans to see both our boys and girls teams at home early in the season and we’re saddened that it won’t be happening this year,’’ Rock Island athletic director Michelle Lillis said. “It’s a bit of a revenue hit, too, so we will deal with that and make the best of the situation.’’
That scenario will play out for a number of traditional events during a condensed winter sports season being shaped in part by the coronavirus situation.
Currently, the IHSA is limiting teams to 18-game schedules consisting only of conference opponents or schools that are a part of the same Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 region.
Western Big 6 members Sterling and Quincy are not in the same health region as the rest of the conference schools but will be allowed to play 14-game league schedules during the upcoming season.
Lillis said adjustments to previously planned schedules remain a work in progress, with Western Big 6 athletic directors meeting weekly.
As required, nonconference schedules are being re-crafted as well to fit within the geographic footprint of the state-designated COVID-19 health region.
In the case of the Quad-Cities, that region runs east through Kendall, Grundy, Livingston and McLean counties, but does not include Whiteside and Lee counties to the north or anything south of McDonough or Fulton counties.
"Ideally, coaches like to build their schedules to include good competition that prepares their teams for the postseason,'' Lillis said. "This year, the options are limited. We could schedule a game against someone from Peoria, but we could not schedule a Champaign school or someone from suburban Chicago for instance.''
State Farm Classic organizers said their early announcement of the cancellation was designed to give participating schools a chance to adjust schedules.
Sigel said he would like to see Rock Island play outside competition at some point during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“If we could play a game or two then rather than take a full week or more off, I think that would be helpful,’’ he said. “Our teams are used to competing over the holidays. It may look a little different in terms of how things line up, but hopefully we will be able to get some games in then.’’
Still, Sigel said he will miss the traditional holiday tournament experience this year.
He believes the benefits typically carry over through the rest of the season.
“There is a quick turnaround between games, quick scouts that can give a team an idea of how things are in the postseason, and it’s a great opportunity to play on a college-sized floor that hopefully provides experience that comes in handy later on as well,’’ Sigel said.
