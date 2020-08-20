Holiday tourney cancellations a part of changes

As required, nonconference schedules are being re-crafted as well to fit within the geographic footprint of the state-designated COVID-19 health region.

In the case of the Quad-Cities, that region runs east through Kendall, Grundy, Livingston and McLean counties, but does not include Whiteside and Lee counties to the north or anything south of McDonough or Fulton counties.

"Ideally, coaches like to build their schedules to include good competition that prepares their teams for the postseason,'' Lillis said. "This year, the options are limited. We could schedule a game against someone from Peoria, but we could not schedule a Champaign school or someone from suburban Chicago for instance.''

State Farm Classic organizers said their early announcement of the cancellation was designed to give participating schools a chance to adjust schedules.

Sigel said he would like to see Rock Island play outside competition at some point during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“If we could play a game or two then rather than take a full week or more off, I think that would be helpful,’’ he said. “Our teams are used to competing over the holidays. It may look a little different in terms of how things line up, but hopefully we will be able to get some games in then.’’