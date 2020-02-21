Hot-shooting Jordan lifts Sterling past Moline

Trevon Jordan was simply too hot for Moline to handle Friday night.
The Sterling junior used a fourth-quarter dunk to finish off a 30-point performance which helped lead the Golden Warriors to a 65-55 Western Big 6 boys basketball win at Wharton Fieldhouse.
"We had a couple of guys guarding him, but we couldn’t stop him. He just went up and over the top of us," Maroons coach Sean Taylor said.
Jordan had plenty of help, especially in the third quarter as Sterling rallied from a 27-26 halftime deficit.
The Golden Warriors knocked down nine of the 10 shots they attempted in the quarter to build a 49-40 lead which Moline struggled to dent the rest of the way.
"We came out after the half and the guys executed better, rebounded better, just played a little sharper," Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez said. "Moline’s a good team, a team that plays well on its home floor, and I felt like our guys handled all of that pretty well. We were pretty focused, especially coming out after halftime."
Sterling hit its first eight shots of the quarter, moving ahead to stay when Jordan knocked down a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left in the quarter to give the Golden Warriors a 38-36 lead.
The 3-pointer Jordan hit was part of a collection of nine points he scored in the third quarter. It also capped a 5-of-7 effort from behind the arc.
It fueled a run of seven straight points, erasing a 36-35 advantage Moline had taken on a basket by Michael Galvin.
"I felt going into the third we were in pretty decent shape, but they hit shots and I felt like we got a little impatient offensively," Taylor said. "We didn’t take that extra pass and then when we missed the shot, we pressed a little bit and one thing led to another."
While Sterling was torching the nets at a 90-percent clip to start the second half, Moline connected on just four of its 11 attempts from the field as the Golden Warriors opened a margin of at least six points that it maintained for the rest of the game.
"That’s a tough combination," Taylor said. "They just shot it too well in the third quarter. That was pretty much the game."
Jordan’s touch attracted some extra defensive attention from the Maroons, creating some room to drive and allowing Cooper Willman and Isaiah Yarbrough to each finish with 10 points.
The Maroons did pull within 53-47 on a Brandon Stone basket with 4:47 remaining, but scores by John Paul Schilling and Jordan allowed the Golden Warriors to regain a 57-47 advantage with 3:59 to play.
Moline (15-12, 5-8 Western Big 6) came no closer than eight points the rest of the way.
"It was a tough finish after a good start," Taylor said, referencing the 11-3 lead the Maroons took during the game’s first six minutes before Sterling (17-13, 6-7) warmed from the field.
Overcoming a 1-of-7 start, Yarbrough fueled a run of 10 unanswered points with a 3-point basket that Jordan followed by hitting a pair of shots from behind the arc in the final minute of the opening quarter.
The Golden Warriors added to their 12-11 lead after one as Jordan strung together six straight points midway through the second quarter as part of a 17-point first half.
The lone senior on the Moline roster, Jaydon Lidell, sent the Maroons into the locker room with a 27-26 lead at the break.
Ryne Schimmel scored 11 of his team-leading 18 points in the first half for Moline, which Brock Harding complemented with a 13-point effort.