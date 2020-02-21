Hot-shooting Jordan lifts Sterling past Moline

It fueled a run of seven straight points, erasing a 36-35 advantage Moline had taken on a basket by Michael Galvin.

"I felt going into the third we were in pretty decent shape, but they hit shots and I felt like we got a little impatient offensively," Taylor said. "We didn’t take that extra pass and then when we missed the shot, we pressed a little bit and one thing led to another."

While Sterling was torching the nets at a 90-percent clip to start the second half, Moline connected on just four of its 11 attempts from the field as the Golden Warriors opened a margin of at least six points that it maintained for the rest of the game.

"That’s a tough combination," Taylor said. "They just shot it too well in the third quarter. That was pretty much the game."

Jordan’s touch attracted some extra defensive attention from the Maroons, creating some room to drive and allowing Cooper Willman and Isaiah Yarbrough to each finish with 10 points.

The Maroons did pull within 53-47 on a Brandon Stone basket with 4:47 remaining, but scores by John Paul Schilling and Jordan allowed the Golden Warriors to regain a 57-47 advantage with 3:59 to play.

Moline (15-12, 5-8 Western Big 6) came no closer than eight points the rest of the way.