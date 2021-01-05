Hot-shooting Lancer boys knock off Sabers

DEWITT — Shooting has not been a problem for the North Scott boys basketball team.
Coming into Tuesday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup against Central DeWitt, the Lancers had been shooting at a clip of 47%.
That will increase after the performance they had on the road Tuesday night.
The 10th-ranked squad in Class 4A knocked down 22-of-39 shots to start off the new year with a 62-46 victory over the Sabers at Central DeWitt High School.
It was a bounce back outing after the Lancers' setback at the hands of Assumption prior to Christmas, in which North Scott (5-1, 2-1 MAC) was two percentage points below its season shooting mark. It was nine points higher Tuesday.
“Our kids are really buying into valuing each possession,” Lancers head coach Shamus Budde said. “Our guys are being really unselfish right now, catching in rhythm and taking high-percentage shots.”
Senior Landon Eiland led with 20 points, one of three North Scott upperclassmen to register double figures. Junior Oliver Hughes contributed 15 points on six made field goals while senior Canon Guffey chipped in 10.
At one point in the second quarter, Eiland went on a personal 8-0 run that included a dunk to increase the Lancer advantage to 20.
“The game has really slowed down for him; he’s got much better pace,” Budde said. “He is getting better, but he’s still got a ways to go.”
It was a 14-3 spurt that put the Sabers (2-4, 1-2) behind the eight ball in the first frame. Yet they snuck back into the game in the second after a Jabril Sandifer layup cut the deficit to single digits.
Then, a 13-3 run to end the first half that put North Scott up double-digits. Its largest lead was 25 points after three quarters.
The Lancers held DeWitt to nine points in that third period, something Budde has been preaching to his team.
“We take pride in trying to get two consecutive stops every quarter,” he said.
Reserve big man Shawn Gilbert led the Sabers with nine points while starters Henry Bloom and Kaiden Muhl each finished with eight points.