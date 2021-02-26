Hot-shooting Moline boys rally past United Township

However, UT could not get any closer down the stretch as Moline took good care of the ball, committing just four turnovers — three of which came in the first quarter — and finished with a 10-2 run that included a five-of-six effort from the foul line.

"It's usually the case when we play them; it seems like they make everything against us," UT coach Ryan Webber said of the Maroons' 26-of-47 shooting clip. "I thought our transition defense was bad in that we couldn't seem to find guys. We've got to do a better job of realizing when the next shot's coming.

"The game was decided there. Plus, we left a lot of points at the rim, which came back to bite us. It's all about makes and misses."

At the outset, it was the Panthers that had the hot hand. UT hit three of its first four shots, and Trice had eight points in the first eight minutes to stake the hosts to a 13-5 lead.

That lead grew as big as 10 early in the second quarter, and a Davian Vallejo 3-pointer put the Panthers up 18-9. That was when Moline's duo of senior forward Ryne Schimmel and sophomore guard Brock Harding stepped up.