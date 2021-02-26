Hot-shooting Moline boys rally past United Township

Finishing up the first half of a tight Western Big 6 boys' basketball conference race, Friday night's rivalry renewal between Moline and United Township had plenty going for it.
Both teams came into their showdown at East Moline's Panther Den tied for third in the league, one game behind co-leaders Galesburg and Rock Island, making Friday's game one each team felt it needed to have.
After a sluggish first quarter in which they hit just two of 13 shots, the Maroons caught fire and never cooled down. They had four of their five starters score in double figures and shot 55% from the floor, enabling them to pull away to a 69-56 victory.
"The conference this year is really loaded; UT is a really good team," said Moline coach Sean Taylor, whose 8-2 club is now 5-2 in the Big 6 and stays a game behind the Silver Streaks — whom the Maroons host tonight — as well as the Rocks after those clubs topped Geneseo and Quincy, respectively, on Friday.
"From top to bottom it's a great league, so anytime you get a win, it's a good night."
Down by nine going into the fourth quarter, the Panthers (5-3, 4-3 WB6) tried one final push to come out with the victory.
Five quick points by senior forward Malykai Trice (17 points, seven rebounds) and buckets from Daslah Geadeyan and Mahki Johnson enabled United Township to close the gap to 59-54 three minutes into the fourth.
However, UT could not get any closer down the stretch as Moline took good care of the ball, committing just four turnovers — three of which came in the first quarter — and finished with a 10-2 run that included a five-of-six effort from the foul line.
"It's usually the case when we play them; it seems like they make everything against us," UT coach Ryan Webber said of the Maroons' 26-of-47 shooting clip. "I thought our transition defense was bad in that we couldn't seem to find guys. We've got to do a better job of realizing when the next shot's coming.
"The game was decided there. Plus, we left a lot of points at the rim, which came back to bite us. It's all about makes and misses."
At the outset, it was the Panthers that had the hot hand. UT hit three of its first four shots, and Trice had eight points in the first eight minutes to stake the hosts to a 13-5 lead.
That lead grew as big as 10 early in the second quarter, and a Davian Vallejo 3-pointer put the Panthers up 18-9. That was when Moline's duo of senior forward Ryne Schimmel and sophomore guard Brock Harding stepped up.
Schimmel scored 12 of his 18 points in a 5-for-5 second quarter, including a 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds on the clock that got the Maroons within 29-28 at halftime. Harding scored nine of his team-best 19 points in that same stretch.
"For one thing, we didn't shoot well in the first quarter, and our defense and rebounding was not good," said Schimmel, who hit six straight shots after an 0-for-4 start. "We talked about how we needed to be more aggressive and physical.
"I was just trying to keep my confidence up and knock them down. Keep in a rhythm, and the shots would start to fall."
In the third quarter, senior forward Michael Galvin stepped into the spotlight after not taking a single shot in the opening half.
Galvin scored eight of his 10 points in the third, including a bucket with 5:36 on the clock that put Moline up 37-35, a lead the Maroons ultimately would not relinquish as they gradually worked their way to a 54-45 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
"I just wanted to do my part," said Galvin, who also had a team-best five boards as part of a strong team effort that included 14 points from Kyle Taylor, who hit four of seven 3-pointers and added three steals, plus four rebounds by Harding.
"We were a little slow on the defensive side to start, so I started working there. Then, my teammates got me some good shots on offense. UT came out fast, but we wanted this bad and we needed this bad."
For United Township, Johnson tallied 13 points and Geadeyan added 12 points and six rebounds, with nine of his points coming after halftime.